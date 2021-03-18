Students speak on new speed bumps on campus

A student crosses one of the new speed bumps near the Kinesiology building. The speed bumps were installed around key campus locations throughout last year. Several students have expressed surprise regarding the steepness of the new speed bumps.

When returning to campus last fall, several students noticed steeper speed bumps on the roads surrounding major campus locations.

Over the past year, the physical plant has installed new speed bumps on SGA Drive, Mane Street and Union Avenue.

Byron Patterson, director of the physical plant, said the new speed bumps were placed because of incidents that occurred, including once that he was personally involved with.

“The process to install speed bumps came from recommendations of people who have been involved or observed areas that need to be slowed down to create a safe environment. Dr. Summers and I were in front of Garrett Hall, and a guy going 45 almost hit us,” he explained.

According to Patterson, the older ones were becoming ineffective.

“The old speed bumps were flattened and needed to be upgraded. If they do not slow down the individuals, then they are ineffective,” Patterson said.

Several students have taken note of the new speed bumps. Some have even expressed difficulty crossing them.

Taylor Nettle, sophomore communication major, described being surprised upon her first experience crossing the new speed bumps while in her friend’s car near the Union.

“These new speed bumps left us speechless. Literally, we hit our heads so hard on the ceilings of the car that we could not talk because we were too busy holding our heads from pain,” Nettle said.

Nettle shared that some of her friends have also had difficulties crossing the speed bumps.

“The 2003 GMC mom van I own is quite the trooper when passing these speed bumps, so I have yet to have trouble with them. However, some of my friend’s cars have not had such a lighthearted experience. One of my friends’ cars even scraped the speed bump,” she explained.

John Williams, senior communication major, was also surprised when first crossing the speed bumps.

“They were a bit of a shocker at first, just getting used to the size of them and how intense the bumps are, but once I got accustomed to them, I was fine,” Williams said.

Patterson noted that the new speed bumps were installed to protect pedestrians around campus after a series of incidents involving speeding cars.

“Campus has a 15 mph speed limit, but individuals do not adhere to the speed limit. We have had people hit by speeding cars and even individuals in wheelchairs. So, the message is, please slow down and let’s protect our Lion nation,” Patterson said.

Despite her initial shock from the speed bumps, Nettle explained that she is now more used to crossing them and understands why they were installed.

“I know that they are simply trying to keep us safe. No doubt in my mind, they are effective. If you hit these speed bumps going above five mph, one of two things will happen: your car will break or you will get whiplash or both. I mean, they definitely get the job done,” she said.

Williams expressed a similar sentiment.

“I think they are more than effective at preventing speeding on campus. If a speeder were to hit them going any faster than a couple miles an hour, I’m sure it would cause some decent damage to their vehicle. So yes, they’re quite effective I believe,” he said.

Patterson recommended that students cross the speed bumps slowly and reminded students that speed bumps would not be necessary if people followed the 15 mph speed limit.

“If people did not speed, we would not install the speed bumps. The speed bumps are for the safety of our students, faculty and staff,” Patterson concluded.