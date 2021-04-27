CMS summer programs return for 2021

During Homecoming Week 2020, the Community Music School celebrated it 25th anniversary with a concert. CMS students performed as soloists and groups a for three “Classics in Blue Jeans” showcase.

Southeastern’s Community Music School summer programs will be returning in June with two popular courses.

Following a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the faculty at the Community Music School is preparing their summer program for students interested in music.

“Summer is a great time for students who are wanting to take music lessons but don’t know if they will like it or if they will have the time,” CMS Director Jivka Duke said.

The summer program will mainly feature the Chamber Music Workshop and the Middle School Band Camp for local students.

The Chamber Music Workshop allows students to work on their sight-reading skills and techniques on stringed instruments.

It is available to all students with at least two years of experience with their preferred instrument. The workshop is scheduled for June 7-11 from 9 a.m. to noon with a final concert on June 11 at 11:30 a.m.

The Middle School Band Camp will offer lessons in jazz ensembles, chamber groups and more, along with two private lessons to all participants. The camp will conclude with a performance by the students on June 18 at 5:30 p.m. It is available to students from fifth to ninth grade and will last from June 14-18.

In addition to limiting the number of participants to 15 students per class, the CMS also plans to enforce further safety policies.

Aside from social distancing, all students and counselors participating will have daily temperature checks. Similarly, students’ instruments will have bell covers to prevent the spread of any germs during their performances.

The safety regulations will make it possible for students to fully immerse in the program.

Duke said, “For the students who come to Band Camp or workshops, it is a great time to get immersed in their music studies and bring their skills to the next level by working along with their like-minded peers. Learning in a group is always a lot of fun.”

Many accomplished musicians also view the summer as a crucial time to improve a musician’s skills.

Alexandra Jaeger, a decorated sophomore music major, said she feels strongly about working with an instructor during the summer.

“I guess it’s harder to have motivation just because you don’t have somebody over your shoulder. Practicing can be a little bit more of a struggle when you don’t have deadlines to meet,” Jaeger said.

Although planning programs generally require intensive preparation, the CMS faculty encountered even more challenges in the midst of the pandemic.

Duke said, “It takes a full year to prepare for Band Camp. It was much preparation even before COVID-19, but now it is even more challenging. We love doing it, however, because the experience for the students is invaluable and it is worth every minute spent preparing.”

The Chamber Music Workshop registration fee is $170 and the Middle School Band Camp is $250. Registration for both programs will close by May 20.

In addition to the summer programs students can enroll in, the CMS will also offer private instrumental and vocal online lessons to students from June 7-July 22.

The CMS Orchestra will be performing at the Hammond Farmer’s Market on May 1. They will also be hosting a Concerto Competition on May 8. Fall events will include the Winners’ Concert and the Jolly Jingles Market Concert.

For more information about the summer programs and upcoming events, contact [email protected].