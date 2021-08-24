Career Services offers events to prep for Career Fair

Students at the Fall 2019 Career Fair network with potential employers in the Pennington Student Activity Center. At this event, students can wear business attire and prepare their resumes to connect with representatives from various businesses. The Fall 2021 Career Fair is scheduled for Sept. 30.

In order for students to prepare for this year’s Career Fair, which is scheduled for Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the Office of Career Services is providing students with a multitude of events to participate in leading up to the big day.

First, the Part-Time Job Fair is a chance for students to speak with local business owners and representatives to find part-time positions. Unlike Career Fair, this event is more casual, but it will still serve the same purpose for students attempting to find jobs. It will take place on Aug. 26 in the Student Union Breezeway from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“You can just walk up in shorts and T-shirts and have a conversation to see if the job is right for you,” said Sandy Summers, the Technology Recruiting Manager for Workforce Talent Initiative in the College of Science and Technology.

Additionally, JCPenney’s Suit-Up event is a chance for students to acquire proper business attire for discounted prices.

“Students are able to get up to 60% off of any items that fall within their included merchandise list,” Summers said.

Representatives from JCPenney will help students get their attire and provide them with gifts such as free samples from Sephora and coupons from InStyle.

The event lasts from 4-7 p.m. on Sept. 12. LionTraxx shuttles will provide services to and from Hammond Square throughout the event.

Also, if a student is concerned about walking into a large room of people, Career Services is offering a short seminar called “Networking for Introverts” to help them connect by utilizing mental strategies.

Shantel Johnson, the marketing director for North Oaks Health System, will be the presenter for the event. It lasts from 4:30-6 p.m. on Sept. 23 on the first floor of the Student Union.

Express Resume Reviews is the fourth event and will be entirely online. A representative from Career Services will review and offer ways to improve students’ resumes. The office asks that all students have their resumes fully prepared to avoid hassle and confusion. The event will be on Sept. 13-23 from 9-11 a.m. and 2-3:30 p.m.

The Career Fair is the final event Career Services will be offering in the fall semester. The event is a large opportunity for students to network with employers and to establish a presence in a business environment. The event is formal, as employers are looking for students in business attire.

Summers assured students will not be kicked out of the event if wearing casual attire, but she still encouraged students to dress the part.

“They are ready now, ready today to hire. They want students to walk in prepared with their resumes for potentially part-time or full-time positions,” Summers said.

For more information regarding all of these events, visit southeastern.edu/career.