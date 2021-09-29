Lions+release+2021-22+basketball+schedule

On Sept. 29, the Southeastern men’s basketball team released its regular season schedule for the upcoming season.

The 2021-2022 season will feature some different aspects to the schedule as the Southland Conference recently lost universities Stephen F. Austin, Sam Houston State, Central Arkansas, Abilene Chrisitan and Lamar, only allowing 14 conference games for the Lions.

On Nov. 9, the Lions will open their season against a familiar foe, squaring off against Tulane University in New Orleans. This will mark the fourth time both squads have seen each other since 2017. The Lions’ last victory against the Green Wave was in 2018.

Head Coach David Kiefer shared his thoughts on the out-of-conference schedule for the 2021-2022 season.

“We’re really excited about the non-conference schedule that we’ve put together. We’ll face teams that have played in the NCAA Tournament the past few seasons or competed for conference championships. We love getting on the road early in the year and competing against the best because it will prepare us for the battles in league play,” Kiefer shared.

Southeastern will have yet another grueling road stand as the Lions play eight straight away games starting Nov. 26 through Dec. 21. The Lions will have 20 road games compared to 11 home games this season.

One notable out-of-conference opponent the Lions will clash with this season is Florida Gulf Coast University. FGCU gained national attention in 2013 when the Eagles knocked off second-ranked Georgetown University 78-68 and seventh seeded San Diego State 81-71. The Lions and Eagles will face off on Nov. 27 at 6 p.m.

The Lions will also face basketball powerhouse programs such as Louisville, Iowa and Iowa State in the middle of the season.

Most recently Louisville won the 2013 NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Championship but had their title revoked in 2018. Lions Associate Head Coach Mark Lieberman coached at Louisville from 2010-2012.

Southeastern will begin conference play on Jan. 15 at home against Northwestern State University at 4 p.m. Last season, the Lions dropped both matchups against Northwestern.

Finally, the Lions will conclude the 2021-2022 regular season on the road against Northwestern State on March 5 in a pivotal Southland Conference matchup.