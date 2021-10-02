Lions cross country places second and third at Nicholls Invitational

Southeastern men’s and women’s cross country teams placed second and third in the team standings at the Nicholls Invitation on Saturday morning, Oct. 2.

The Lions came in second in the four-mile race, with four finishing in the top 10. Bradley Makuvire finished the race in first, followed by Julius Kemper in fourth, Noah Kipotrich in seventh and Thomas Daigle in eighth. The Lady Lions placed third in women’s 5k, with Bernadette Tournoux leading the pride in eighth place.

Next, Southeastern will travel to Mississippi College in Clinton, Miss. on Saturday, Oct. 9 to compete in the Watson Invitational.