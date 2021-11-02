Last week in sports: Oct. 25-Nov. 1

In Strawberry Stadium, senior quarterback Cole Kelley high-fives a young fan as he and junior quarterback Cephus Johnson III walk onto the field for the Oct. 30 football game against McNeese.

The Lion’s football team escaped week eight with a nail-biting 23-20 victory over Southland foe McNeese State University.

In a 2021 rarity for the Lions, the offense was held to under 30 points for the first time all season. Senior quarterback Cole Kelley tallied 245 passing yards with two touchdowns on the night in the win against the Cowboys.

With the victory, the Lions remain undefeated in Southland Conference play (5-0) and continue their historic 2021 season. In their second matchup of the season, McNeese quarterback Cody Orgeron was held to 195 total passing yards and was picked off once.

Senior wideout Austin Mitchell continued to be Kelley’s favorite target as the Plaquemine native had three grabs for 107 yards and one touchdown through the air.

Up next for the Lions will be a difficult road test with the 6-2 Cardinals of Incarnate Word.

The Lady Lions women’s soccer team wrapped up their 2021 regular season with a 4-0 victory over Nicholls State University. After the victory, the Lady Lions were awarded the inaugural Crystal Cup Trophy.

Mya Guillory, Jamie Raines, Lexie Gundersen and Makenzie Maher combined for goals in the 4-0 shutout over the Colonels.

With the victory, the Lady Lions finished the 2021 season with a 6-8-3 record. Up next for the Lady Lions will be a Southland Tournament matchup against Texas A&M – Corpus Christi on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.

Southeastern’s indoor volleyball team dropped two conference matches over the week, falling to both McNeese and Houston Baptist on the road.

The Lady Lions up and down season continues with two shutout losses to the Huskies and Cowboys. With the two defeats, the Lady Lions sit at 8-15 on the season.

Southeastern will wrap up their 2021 regular season with a three-game homestand against Texas A&M – Corpus Christi, Incarnate Word and Northwestern State.