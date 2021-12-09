Ring Ceremony: Photo gallery

Yesterday evening, upperclassmen students received their class rings during the Fall 2021 Ring Ceremony in the Student Union Ballroom. View official photos from the event in the gallery below.

The winter commencement ceremonies for Fall 2021 graduating seniors are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18 in the University Center. The procession for the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences, College of Education, and College of Science and Technology will begin at 10 a.m. The procession for the College of Business and College of Nursing and Health Sciences will begin at 3 p.m. Both will be livestreamed on the Southeastern Channel.

Check in with lionsroarnews.com for updates.