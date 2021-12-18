Fall 2021 Commencement: Photo Gallery

College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, College of Education, & College of Science and Technology

Staff Reports|December 18, 2021

The commencement ceremony for the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, College of Education, & College of Science and Technology was held this morning in University Center. View the gallery below for photos from the ceremony.

The ceremony for the College of Business and the College of Nursing and Health Sciences will be at 3 p.m. in the University Center.