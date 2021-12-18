Fall 2021 Commencement: Photo Gallery
College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, College of Education, & College of Science and Technology
The commencement ceremony for the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, College of Education, & College of Science and Technology was held this morning in University Center. View the gallery below for photos from the ceremony.
The ceremony for the College of Business and the College of Nursing and Health Sciences will be at 3 p.m. in the University Center.
Haley Dupre' is a Mathematics major from Donaldsonville, La. She joined our team in October 2021 as a reporter. Outside of the office and school, Haley...
Symiah Dorsey is a communication major from Laplace and serves as Photo Editor. She grew up in Ramstein, Germany and is passionate about traveling and...
Brynn Lundy began working for The Lion's Roar in the fall of 2019, her first semester at Southeastern, and now serves as Copy Editor. She is a communication...