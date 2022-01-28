Lady Lions’ basketball edges Corpus Christi in photo finish

Lady Lions player Alexius Horne preparing to bring the ball to the other side of the court.

The Lady Lions’ basketball team hosted the Corpus Christi Islanders in the University Center for an extremely tight game on Thursday night.

Southeastern was the team to come out on top in this battle amongst the Southland’s best, remaining undefeated in conference play whilst handing Corpus Christi their first loss. With this 48-43 win, SLU is in sole possession of first place in the standings.

As the clock read four seconds remaining, the Lady Lions clung to a three point lead. Two foul shots made by senior forward Caitlyn Williams was enough to seal the victory.

“I knew I had to knock them down and do whatever I had to. I’m very relieved we managed to get the win tonight,” said Williams who led the team in scoring with nine points.

The game was not without its losses though, as a third-quarter injury to junior guard Cierria Cunningham forced her to sit out the rest of the game.

“Cierria tweaked her ankle, she’s walking though and her coming back to play the rest of the season is definitely likely,” said head coach Ayla Guzzardo.

Looking forward, Guzzardo plans to focus in a certain area of the court for practice.

“We need to work on finishing at the net, working on layups and our finishers. We also need to coordinate better as a team in order to succeed.”

Next up for the Lady Lions, they’ll play host to the Incarnate Word Cardinals at the University Center. Tip-off will be this Saturday at 1 p.m.