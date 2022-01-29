Lions fall short to Islanders in Thursday home game

In a tight game on Thursday against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, the Islanders pulled ahead after halftime for an 86-71 Lion loss. This broke the home game winning streak for the first loss in the UC this season.

Senior forward Jalyn Hinton put up a solid fight scoring double digits, collecting 24 points on the board for the Lions with eight of them from the free throw line.

With an average turnover rate of 12, the Lions set up a season-high for 20 turnovers in a game. The constant loss of the ball put a major strain on the offense.

Head Coach David Kiefer said, “Offensively we were a little bit out of sync. But you know, give Corpus credit, I thought defensively they did some things that bothered us and overall that the communication was OK. Just had too many fouls and turnovers.”

After coming off a win against Nicholls on Jan. 22 and going into the game with a 2-1 in conference play, the Lions were ready to fight the Islanders for the first time this season.

“I thought offensively the ball was just a bit too much in one guy’s hand. We didn’t move it around like we did before. Our cut to the basket works hard defensively. I didn’t think we did a great job of getting the rebound in, boxing guys out when shots went up. Gave up 20 second chance buckets,” Kiefer added.

Lions shake off the loss and prepare for a comeback in the UC on today in a game against UIW at 4 p.m. following the 1 p.m. women’s game.

Coach Kiefer concluded, “Everybody stay with us. We need a big crowd for Saturday.”