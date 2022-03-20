Track and field sets three facility records in home opener

Junior sprinter Indya Jackson touches the finish line in Friday’s dual meet at the Southeastern track complex.

The Lions track and field team broke three facility records in the Southeastern Dual Meet on Friday, March 18.

Senior Kristian Jackson broke the facility and school mark in the discus, throwing 170-9 (52.04m). The Zachary, La. native’s facility record passed the 164-4 (50.10m) record set at the 2015 Southland Outdoor Championships by Northwestern State’s Rechelle Bessard. The school record, previously set by Southeastern’s Alexia Stein on May 12, 2018, was 163-11 (50.26m).

Slavko Stevic, the Southland Indoor High Jump Champion, added another record-breaking performance as he set a new high jump facility mark of 6-11.75 (2.13m).

Lions newcomer Eugene O’Malla set the 400m record in Friday’s performance, running a 46.04. O’Malla passed the previous record of 46.09 set by Central Arkansas’ Chance Tanner in the 2015 Southland Championships.

Next, the Lions will compete at the Al Schmidt Bulldogs Relays hosted by Mississippi State on March 24-26 in Starkville, Miss.

Southeastern’s Bradley Makuvire will run the 10k at the Raleigh Relays hosted by North Carolina State on Friday, March 25.