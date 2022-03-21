SLU softball ties UT Chattanooga in tournament

The Lady Lions traveled to Frost Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn. for a four-game tournament March 18-20. SLU and UT Chattanooga had the best records for the series, with both teams finishing 3-1.

SLU beat Bucknell 5-4 and 11-2 in the first two games, then tied the Chattanooga series 1-1, won game one 11-5, and then lost game two 3-4 versus the Mocs.

Game one versus the Bison was led at-bat by catcher Blaire Bizette with one run, one hit and two RBIs, assisted by center fielder Cam Goodman and left fielder Lindsey Rizzo. Goodman and Rizzo each had one hit, one run and one RBI.

Pitcher KK Ladner sealed her second victory of the season with her performance, allowing only two runs and three hits for six innings against the Bison.

Ladner started again in game two versus Bucknell, in which she pitched three innings, allowing one hit and two runs on the mound.

Three runs by second baseman Madison Rayner and three RBIs by first baseman Madisen Blackford lifted the Lions with a team effort of 11 runs in the first three innings. The Lady Lions’ effective batting performance led to the game ending in the fifth inning due to the eight-run rule, sealing the series sweep versus the Bison.

Pitcher Heather Zumo started game three atop of the mound, pitching for five innings and allowing eight hits and five runs, improving her record to 10-2.

Rayner helped with another excellent performance of three runs, one hit and one RBI, with center fielder Aeriyl Mass batting for four runs, one hit and two RBIs.

A close game four led to a loss versus the Mocs, with Chattanooga’s second baseman Olivia Lipari batting one run, two hits and two RBIs, lifting the Mocs above the Lady Lions with a crucial homer in the first.

Runs by Goodman, Rayner and designated player Audrey Greely almost propelled SLU toward the win with a run each but fell short in the seventh inning with a failed effort to produce offensively.

Southeastern softball travels to Monroe to play ULM on Wednesday, March 23, then have an eight-day break until their next games on March 29 for a two-game doubleheader against Alcorn State.