Lions+baseball+reverse-sweeps+Islanders+to+take+series+2-1

Lions baseball had a busy weekend, playing a three-game consecutive series against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders, defeating them with a series score of 2-1 at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field.

The first game of the series on Friday was a very rough start, with the Lions taking an 18-4 loss against the Islanders. In the second game, the Lions tied the series with a 12-9 win; the Lions won the final game 7-3, taking the series.

The Lions started their tiebreaker game with a strong start, having a 3-0 lead by the end of the first inning. The lead only grew to 6-1 by the end of the sixth ending, and then concluded with the 7-3 victory.

Head Coach Matt Riser stated the first game defeat was a chance to clear the team’s minds.

“Friday was embarrassing, but we knew we needed to have our guys on their A-game and we had to have each others’ backs. It was definitely our wake-up call to give it our all this weekend, and we managed to come back and have a fantastic time doing so,” Riser said.

Key players during the final game of the series include junior Shea Thomas with three RBIs and senior Tyler Finke with three runs.

Riser also credited select members of the pitching staff for yesterday’s win.

“We all worked hard but our pitchers really shined today. I gotta give the credit to them,” he said.

Up next for the Lions is a single game at Southern Miss on Tuesday at 6 p.m. They will be back at Alumni Field on Thursday to start a three-game series against the UNO Privateers.