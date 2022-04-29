Phi+Kappa+Phi+inducts+new+members+and+awards+scholarships

Southeastern’s chapter of the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, which recognizes and encourages superior scholarship without restriction as to area of study, and promotes the unity and democracy of education, inducted 53 members and awarded 13 scholarships at its spring induction ceremony on April 13 in the Student Union Theatre.

Scholarship winners included the following:

Underclass

Science and Technology: Jake Vinet

Business: Grace Robertson

AHSS: Aileigh Simmons

Education: Claire Bates

Nursing: Hannah Kelly

Upperclass

Science and Technology: William Yang

Business: Gavin Labasse

AHSS: Alexandria Funches

Education: Cloie Whitney

Nursing: Joshua Vath

Lou Ballard Endowed Scholarship: Kirsten Tassin

Earl and Carole Corkern Endowed Scholarship: Jourdan Olmstead

National Fellowship applicant: Bailey Cyproski

For the first ten scholarships, PKP selected recipients based on a list of eligible candidates provided by Michelle Hall in Records. They do not have to be members to receive the scholarships, and there is no application process. These students receive awards of $100 each.

For the two endowed scholarships, students have to be new or active members of the chapter and they have to complete an application. Each award was for $1200 ($600 per semester per recipient) to be awarded in the 2022-23 academic year.

The fellowship application is a rigorous one with only one applicant allowed per chapter. The winner is selected by the national office.

PKP also underwrites the scholarship for the Outstanding Honors Student, which will be announced at the May Honors Recognition Ceremony.

Inductees in the 2022 class include the following:

Crispin Adams (Psychology), Claire Alfonso (Kinesiology), Jena Anderson (Marketing), Dana Armond (Nursing), Christopher Arroyo (Communication and Media Studies), Simran Baruwal (Microbiology), Drew Barzenick (Marketing), Stephen Benton (History), Taylor Bonds (Kinesiology), Emiry Brade (Music Education), Micah Brown (Sociology and Criminal Justice), Kristen Burke (Elementary Education), Arnissa Burnett (Psychology), Rebecca Campbell (Communication Sciences and Disorders), Marissa Canterbury (History), Haley Courtney (Business Management), Chancee Cruz (General Studies), Kristina Curry (Elementary Education), LaSadie Dixon (Elementary Education), Selle Easterling (Psychology), Chloe Faucheux (Kinesiology), Fajr Fayed (Political Science and History), Kim Gatlin (FNP), Samantha Giamanco (Counseling), Caroline Gruber (Nursing), Kelli Hayes (Nursing), Preston Hendry (Integrative Biology), Erin Hicks (Math Education and Instrumental Performance), Clayton Hines (Psychology), Aminat Jubril (Kinesiology), Heather Kahn (Chemistry), Bailey Kennedy (Nursing), Matthew Kiger (Nursing), Lindsey Kish (Marketing), Julie Kupper (Education), Joshua Lasseigne (Engineering Technology), Faith Leger (Communication Sciences and Disorders), Carrie Mains (Elementary Education), Collin Martin (Accounting/Business Administration), Robert McDonald (Kinesiology), Jean McLaren (Elementary Education), Kassidy Meredith (Communication Sciences and Disorders), Kaitlyn Methvien (Nursing), Jourdan Olmstead (Integrative Biology), Jolie Pugh (Health Sciences), Aliya Rheams (General Studies), Sarah Shoun (Kinesiology), Kirsten Tassin (Finance), Amanda Tatum (Art), Courtney Tune (Political Science), Chelsea Umbach (English Education), Mabry Ward (Biology), James Wattler (Integrative Biology), Kaylor Yates (Communication).

The ceremony began with a welcome from Dr. John Boulahanis, Professor of Criminal Justice, Director of Graduate Studies and Institutional Effectiveness, and President of the Southeastern Louisiana University Chapter of The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, who recognized Dr. Tena Golding, Southeastern Provost, for congratulatory remarks. Dr. Alan Cannon, past president of PKP, discussed the history of the organization, and Ms. Cheryl Breaux, chapter treasurer, explained the PKP banner. Initiates were recognized by chapter secretary Dr. Lisa Moody and Dr. Boulihanis. Scholarships were presented by Dr. Carol Madere, PKP Public Relations officer. The guest speaker was Mr. James Winter, Artistic Director of the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts and an Associate Professor of Acting and Directing at Southeastern.