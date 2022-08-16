SLU introduces new parking system

The new parking vehicle that will scan the plates of registered cars across campus. These efforts are intended to assist with the limited parking due to the reconstruction of the D. Vickers building.

The SLU parking system has been updated to replace parking tags for the Fall 2022 semester.

Now replaced with a new vehicle registration system, SLU students can spend an annual fee and get parking for the entire year, all done online without having to get a physical pass.

These efforts are intended to assist with the limited parking due to the reconstruction of the D. Vickers building, which has been blocked off with fencing.

Student residents can purchase passes to park in their building’s designated parking zone. Parking passes are also available for commuters.

The biggest change is the addition of metered parking spaces. Through the app ParkMobile, students can pay to park in spaces for a limited time.

To access the parking pass and other features of the new system, students can visit the Parking Portal through their school email. More information about this new system will come at a later date.