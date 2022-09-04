Lions Football falls in season opener against Ragin’ Cajuns

The SLU Lions step out onto the Ragin Cajun’s football field, led by Offensive Lineman Logan Canerdy.

The Lions had their football season opener at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette yesterday, taking on the Ragin’ Cajuns and falling short with a final score of 24-7.

ULL scored their first touchdown via a pass in the first quarter from quarterback Chandler Fields throwing to receiver Johnny Lumpkins to make the score 7-0. Following a Southeastern three and out, the Cajuns converted a field goal to make the score 10-0 by the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Ragin’ Cajuns scored again thanks to cornerback Eric Garror returning a punt for an 83-yard touchdown, bringing the score to 17-0 at halftime.

SLU only had one touchdown for the game, scored by senior running back Carlos Washington Jr. at the tail end of the third quarter.

The Ragin’ Cajuns sealed their victory in the fourth quarter with a three-yard touchdown pass to make the final score 24-7.

All eyes were on senior Cephus Johnson III, taking the place of graduate Cole Kelley as the new quarterback for the Lions. In his first game, Johnson threw for a total of 149 yards and rushed a total of 48 yards in 10 attempts. Johnson also threw one interception.

The Lions will face off against Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton, Fla. next Saturday at 5 p.m. Fans can tune into Southeastern Sports Radio or the ESPN+ network to watch or hear the game in real-time.