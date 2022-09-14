Deadline+for+graduation+approaching

The deadline for Fall 2022 graduation is fast approaching. If any qualifying candidates in an undergraduate or graduate program wish to walk across the stage in their cap and gown, Sept. 15 is the last day that applications will be accepted online on LEONet.

Applying is a simple process. Students must pay the $25 late fee to the controller’s office on north campus or call them at (985) 549-2068 to pay using a credit card. The application will not save and no changes can be made without this step. After that, students must apply using their W number and password to sign into their Southeastern account on LEONet, then clicking on the Self Service tab on the sidebar.

Afterward, click the degree progress/graduation section and then the apply for graduation tab. When it asks to add a new value, click on the magnifying glass and choose the “2022” term.

The application will ask to verify the full name that will appear on the diploma, the mailing address to which it will be delivered, as well as an email address and phone number. Then, the form will list the majors and minors students pursued within their degree program.

Along with the application, the first part of the exit survey is only available to complete during the semester of graduation. The second part will be sent two weeks prior to graduation commencement via a Southeastern email.

Commencement this semester will be held on Dec. 10 in the University Center. The ceremony for the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, College of Education and College of Science and Technology graduates will be held at 10 a.m. The ceremony for The College of Business and The College of Nursing and Health Sciences will be held later at 3 p.m.