UPD holds active assailant training

With the Active Assailant Training, SLU’s UPD pushes for strong connections and communication with students and faculty.

On Wednesday the University Police Department held an active assailant presentation for all students and faculty of Southeastern.

UPD hosts the presentation usually once per semester to inform students on action to take in the event of an active assailant present on campus. The presentation was led by University Police Chief Michael Beckner.

Beckner emphasized the three steps all college students should take: run, hide and fight. He proceeded to elaborate on how to properly do these steps to ensure the safety of all people on campus. “Knowing how to react, what the outcome is going to be will help [students] prepare,” Beckner said.

The chief stated emails are the primary source of communication. In order to receive a text message, students must access their LEONet and agree to allow Southeastern to send them text messages in case of a campus emergency. Sirens are located throughout campus that will be activated to notify students of potential danger. Beckner also emphasized the Lion Safe App should be downloaded so students can notify UPD and family members in case of an emergency.

Student Tori Gillies enjoyed the presentation and noted how things were different on a university’s campus compared to high school.

Another student, Savanna Notariano, stated presentations similar to the Active Assailant Presentation are important to attend after being in a similar situation herself. “Situations like [those] you don’t think it’s going to happen to you, so you just need to be aware of what to do,” she said.

“I think it should be a requirement at faculty orientation and student orientation because it saves your life,” said Beckner.

Emma Littell agreed. “I think it should be mandatory, maybe through SE101. I think that this was the most important and most informative of all the presentations,” she said.

Beckner also stated officers will talk with anyone regarding any emergency events that may happen on campus. For more upcoming UPD events, be on the lookout for the Chief’s Brief, which goes out once a month to all Southeastern email accounts.