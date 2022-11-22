Lavender Lions host Transgender Day of Remembrance event

Lavender Lions is an organization dedicated on being as welcoming as possible to LGBT+ students.

To remember deceased members of the transgender community, Southeastern’s Lavender Lions organization hosted a public commemoration in the Student Union Breezeway yesterday.

Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR) takes place on Nov. 20 as a day to memorialize those who have been murdered as a result of transphobia. It is a day to remember those afflicted by bigotry and the fights transgender people have to endure every day.

Lavender Lions is an organization dedicated to being welcoming for members of the LGBTQ+ community at Southeastern, and frequently hosts events similar to the one hosted on Transgender Day of Remembrance.

In the Breezeway, the Lavender Lions had several members speak on what it means to be transgender and part of the community, including the struggles that come with it. One speaker, President of Lavender Lions Mo Heggins, expressed their gratitude for the community Lavender Lions has become in the year they have been recognized by the school as an official organization.

Every member of Lavender Lions at the commemoration had a fake candle and a transgender flag as they listened to the speakers. The event’s message was visually portrayed with a candle representing the dead and flags reflecting what they stood for in life.

Following the speakers’ presentations, a raffle was held for those in attendance to win small prizes as a thank you for attending the event.

To learn more about Lavender Lions, contact them through their Instagram @Lavenderlions.