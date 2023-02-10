Softball+Lady+Lions+ready+to+rush+into+2023+season

The Southeastern Louisiana University softball team had an outstanding season in 2022. The Lady Lions set a winning record of 40-16, which brought them to the Southland Conference Championship for the first time in history.

According to softball head coach Rick Fremin, 2022 was the best season for the Lady Lions in 48 years of the program’s history. Their season ended in the Southland Conference Tournament, losing to McNeese 10-4 in the championship game.

Softball starts its season today, Feb. 10 at home vs. Missouri State. Softball will have 56 games this year and Lady Lions are ready to fight till the end to show their potential. In a big sport, each game is important, however, Coach Fremin pointed out key games for his team this season: McNeese, Louisiana Tech, LSU, Alabama and also defending national champions Oklahoma.

A tight schedule, a lot of practices and games is the reality for Lion athletes who are hungry for wins. All girls expect to play for another championship and win it. As the Lady Lions and their coach mentioned, the main goal is to enjoy the game because that is what sports are about.

Senior pitcher No. 21, Kaylan “KK” Ladner expects a different outcome for the team this year and is assured that the Lions are ready to win the conference.

“I feel very confident about the upcoming season, we have the physical ability to be conference champions. We just have to put in all the talent and all the tools that we have to create something special,” Ladner said.

Close enough to win the Southland Championship in 2022 Lady Lions lost to McNeese but made it to the history of the university. Losing in the final round is frustrating, but that is what motivates the team to keep going and show their best.

Utility player, No. 2 Madison Rayner, is a senior and 2023 is the last year for her as a Lady Lion which gives her even more motivation to fight and show her best at all conference games.

“Watching another team hold up a trophy at our home field isn’t the best feeling. We just use that anger and frustration as fuel that motivates us to fight every game. I am ready to soak in all the memories that my team and I are going to make during my last year as Lady Lion,” Rayner stated.

A healthy environment in the team is the key to success. Support is what is prevalent in team sports, that is what makes the difference in hard times during tough and challenging games.

“We have built such close relationships with each other, our coaches, every single day we are fighting for each other, whether it’s on the field or off the field,” Ladner said.

The softball team is ready to start the season and fight till the end to reach a big goal – win the Southland Conference Trophy.