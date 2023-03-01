Lady Lions pull away from Cowgirls on Senior Night

The Lady Lions looking confident after their dominant victory against McNeese at the University Center on Saturday (Feb. 25, 2023). Pictured from left to right: Taylor Bell (#5), Daija Harvey (#15), Alexius Horne (#31), Dijone’ Flowers (#24) and Jen Pierre (#1).

The Southeastern Lady Lions defeated the McNeese State Cowgirls on the court Saturday with a final score of 67-50.

The Lady Lions now have an overall record of 18-9 with just one more game before they begin their postseason. Saturday was the last home game of the season at the University Center.

The first quarter saw the Lions trailing behind McNeese by only one point, 16-17. More than half of the Lions points (9) were scored off turnovers in the first quarter, but they still trailed to open the match with a slow start. It took the Lions three and a half minutes to make their first basket of the game.

The second quarter saw the Lions trailing still at the end of the first half with a score of 31-29 in favor of the Cowgirls.

Coming back from the half, the Lions came out swinging with enough points to take the lead, scoring 22 points compared to the Cowgirls’ 12. By the end of the third quarter the Lions had left the Cowgirls in the dust 51-43 with no signs of stopping.

To end out the match, the Lions gained an additional 16 points compared to the Cowgirls’ seven. The game had officially ended with a final score of 67-50, completing the Lions comeback after a slow first half a success.

The leading scorer for the contest was Alexius Horne, who scored 14 of the Green and Gold’s 67 total points. Following her were three different teammates who all finished with nine points: Jen Pierre, Cierria Cunningham and Chrissy Brown.

Head Coach Ayla Guzzardo is proud of the team for winning on Senior Day, and is looking forward to preparing the Lady Lions for their upcoming postseason.

“We’re healthy, very healthy right now. We’re playing well but the main thing we need to focus on is our consistency. If we want to make it far in the postseason, we need to be consistent in our plays,” Guzzardo said.

The match today also honored the senior Lady Lions on the team for their Senior Day, where graduating members of the team were commemorated for their hard work and dedication to Lions Sports. The four seniors honored were Natalie Kelly, Cierria Cunningham, Chrissy Brown and Jaylen Huderson.

Along with the basketball team, the SLU Cheer Team and the Lionettes Dance Team also had their senior day commemoration at halftime.

For more information on Southeastern Women’s Basketball, follow @lionupwbb on Instagram.

Tune into the Lady Lions’ final regular season game against HCU on ESPN+ today at 5 p.m.

The Southland Conference Tournament is scheduled to start next Monday, March 6 in Lake Charles. Southeastern is currently tied for first place with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi with a conference record of 13-4 and is already guaranteed a two game bye for the tournament, meaning they won’t have to play until Wednesday, March 8.