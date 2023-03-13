Manestream Podcast: The Lion’s Den S3 E1: Super Bowl 2023
Before the campus network disruption, Sports Editor Chase Gispert joined staff reporters Troy Allen and Dathan Sanders to discuss Super Bowl 2023 in this episode.
Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.
Chase Gispert is a communication major with a concentration in sports communication. He joined The Lion’s Roar in March of 2021 and now serves as Sports...
Troy Allen is a Mass Communication major with a concentration in sports journalism. He joined the Lion’s Roar as a staff reporter in September of 2022...
Aaron Madison is a Computer Science major and Math minor from Slidell, LA. He began working for The Lion’s Roar in the fall of 2021. He plans on becoming...