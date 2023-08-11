The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar

President Wainwright addresses faculty and staff at his debut convocation

Chloe Williams, Editor-in-Chief August 11, 2023
Dr.+William+Wainwright+walking+on++stage+in+the+Student+Union+Ballroom+to+begin+his+convocation+address+at+his+first+faculty+and+staff+convocation.+
Chloe Williams
Dr. William Wainwright walking on stage in the Student Union Ballroom to begin his convocation address at his first faculty and staff convocation.

Faculty and staff gathered in the Student Union Ballroom at 11 a.m. today for their annual convocation. 

Dr. William Wainwright welcomed everyone with his convocation address and stated, “Last week, I celebrated my two-month anniversary with the university and had a great time with our new faculty at faculty orientation.” 

Wainwright briefly mentioned before getting into his plans for Southeastern that the plans to bring back D Vickers are well underway thanks to the regional legislative delegation members and the governor. He also showed gratitude to SLU’s athletic coaches, plants and operations team members and the University Police Department. 

The president then shared his vision for the university, including increasing competitive edge, recruiting at community colleges, faculty and staff investments and educational, economic and cultural development. 

Regarding students and their part in this vision, Wainwright said, “While we’ve made great gains as a university in retention and graduation rates, being average is simply not good enough. We are going to ensure that we make the proper investments in our faculty and staff to support the student experience.”  

After Wainwright’s speech and before awards, Bruce Craft, faculty senate president, and Student Government Association President Lacey Johnson welcomed the president and shared a few words about looking forward to this semester. 

“To our students, we look forward to seeing you in class next week and partnering with you throughout this year. Ladies and gentlemen, on behalf of the faculty senate, I welcome you to the fall of 2023, which I think promises to be the best semester yet,” Craft said. 

Johnson described some of her plans for students as SGA president, such as increasing student involvement and helping SLU’s students “get there.” 

Many awards and recognitions were presented afterward, such as the President’s Awards for Excellence, the emerita/emeritus awards, endowed professorships and scholarships and service awards for faculty and staff that have been here from 20 to 45 years. 

The event ended with Provost Tena Golding releasing everyone to enjoy lunch provided by Aramark. 

Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Chloe Williams, Editor-in-Chief
Chloe Williams is an English major with a concentration in creative writing and minors in communication and theater. She hopes to become a newspaper reporter who will be able to write and travel for the news and spread the voice of the people. You can find her anywhere that contains a stage, hanging out and eating with her friends on campus, or taking a nap when she gets the chance.
More to Discover
More in On Campus
Mona Jahani, SLU theatres newest costume designer, appears in front of a bursting tree of pinkish-lavender flowers.
Mona Jahani named SLU Theatre’s next costume designer
Students and alum alike gathered in the REC for last years Career Fair searching for job opportunities.
Come one, come all, come prepared to Career Fair
President provides update on last spring’s network outage
Building B shines under the summer sun in the Greek Village. This space is the location for the gender-inclusive housing pilot program beginning in fall 2023.
Gender-inclusive housing pilot program to take flight in the fall
A comic book themed sticker decorating the shelf of the new graphic novel and games collection.
Marvel at Sims Memorial Library’s newest collection
How you can honor Ken Ridgedell
How you can honor Ken Ridgedell

The Lion's Roar
Office of Student Publications
Southeastern Louisiana University, Hammond, LA
(985) 549-3527
© 2023 Student Publications • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$590
$750
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

Comments and other submissions are encouraged but are subject to The Lion's Roar Comments and Moderation Policy. All views expressed are those of the author and should not be interpreted as the views of The Lion's Roar, the administration, faculty, staff, or students of Southeastern Louisiana University.
All The Lion's Roar Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *