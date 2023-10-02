The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

Sweeping away the competition, Lady Lions nab eighth straight win

Troy Allen, Staff ReporterOctober 2, 2023
Junior+middle+hitter+Hannah+Brewer+%282%29+attempts+spike+over+Texas+A%26M-Commerces+Kitana+Tuufuli+%2820%29.+%28Sept.+30%2C+2023+-+Hammond%29
Troy Allen
Junior middle hitter Hannah Brewer (2) attempts spike over Texas A&M-Commerce’s Kitana Tuufuli (20). (Sept. 30, 2023 – Hammond)

On Saturday morning, Lady Lions volleyball secured their 8th straight win over Texas A&M-Commerce. They won in a 3-0 sweep (25-10, 25-10, 25-19). Their win over TAMC also marks their seventh straight sweep.

SLU is 14-4 overall with a 5-1 SLC record and currently sits in first place in the conference.

Junior setter/opposite hitter Rachel Hartmann led the way for Southeastern with 13 kills and a 57.9 attack percentage, generating 17 points for the Green and Gold. Meanwhile, senior outside hitter Kailin Newsome added 10 kills with a team-high 20 total attacks., 

Junior setter Gracie Duplechein led SLU in digs (10) and assists (37) en route to her fifth double-double of the season.

“We need to keep pushing instead of finding a chance to get complacent. I think that has haunted us in the past in certain matches. We’re doing a great job right now of playing well and aggressively in games where we are supposed to win, so we have to keep doing those things,” Head Coach Jeremy White said. 

The first set saw lots of back-and-forth action, with Southeastern jumping out to a 5-4 lead early on. SLU proceeded to go on a 10-2 run midway through the set to give them a 15-6 advantage, which propelled them with enough momentum to win the set 25-10. 

Riding their hot wave, the Lady Lions opened up the second frame with a 10-3 run, which was capped off by a kill shot from Hartmann. By the end of the first half, the Lady Lions took a commanding 2-0 lead and held TAMC to 20 total points in two sets. 

In the third set, A&M-Commerce ramped up their play. Trailing 17-8 midway through the frame, TAMC went on a 5-0 run to bring the score to 17-13. Southeastern mustered enough energy to close out the set 25-19 and completed the sweep. 

On Oct. 5, the Lady Lions will return to the Pride Roofing University Center for an SLC Title rematch against Houston Christian University. Last year, the Green and Gold defeated HCU 3-1 for the Southland Championship at the UC. 

Tune in on ESPN+ to watch the rematch of the two rivals, or listen to the game on KSLU Radio.
Troy Allen, Staff Reporter
Troy Allen is a Senior Mass Communication major with a concentration in sports journalism. He joined the Lion’s Roar as a staff reporter in September of 2022 with hopes of contributing to a great program. Troy plans to follow his passion for covering various sports like football, basketball, and baseball. On his off days, he loves to hang out with friends and family, watch football, and play video games.
