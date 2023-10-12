The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar

McCarthy’s out. What happens now?

Adam Tullier, Podcast Content ManagerOctober 12, 2023
(from the left) Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), front-runner for Speaker of the House and Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), former Speaker.
Adam Tullier
(from the left) Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), front-runner for Speaker of the House and Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), former Speaker.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was ousted as Speaker of the House in a 216-210 vote on Tuesday, Oct 3. 

This comes only a few days after pushing through a spending bill that prevented a government shutdown. The bill did not include the many spending cuts that the far-right lawmakers wanted. Instead, McCarthy worked with House Democrats to get the bill passed before the midnight deadline.

The effort to get him ousted was led primarily by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who claimed in an interview with CBS that McCarthy needed to “come into compliance with the deals he made in January or else he will face a motion to vacate.” 

McCarthy, in a tweet, responded, “Bring it on.”

Far-right Republicans have pushed for McCarthy’s ousting since he first became speaker after 15 rounds of voting in January. In their view, he made many deals that limited his effectiveness as Speaker. 

Many of the deals McCarthy made would end up causing him grief as the months went on. He made concessions to the far-right that put them in more powerful positions, such as on the Rules Committee. As a result, it became very difficult for legislation to get passed without the far-right’s support. 

He also agreed to a rule that allowed only one member of the Republican Party to call a vote for removal of the speaker. In previous congressional sessions, a vote for removal required support from over half a party’s membership. 

The most important deal McCarthy made in order to become Speaker was to make it harder for spending bills and tax increases to be passed. It’s possible for a single representative to stop a bill entirely and it takes 60% of the house to agree to a tax increase. 

This was the clause that Gaetz claimed McCarthy didn’t keep his word on. The temporary spending bill included many of the things that far-right Republicans did not want, such as natural disaster aid and money for Ukraine. Even with the overwhelmingly bi-partisan vote of 335-91 in favor of the bill, it was still enough for Gaetz to call for a vote to oust McCarthy.

Along with Gaetz, all Democratic representatives and fellow Republican representatives Andy Brigs (R-Ariz.), Ken Buck (R-Colo.), Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), Eli Crane (R-Ariz.), Bob Good (R-Va.), Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) and Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) all voted have McCarthy ousted, marking the first time in history that a Speaker of the House was ousted by a vote to vacate the chair. 

Once the voting concluded, McCarthy ally Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), took up the gavel to serve as speaker pro-tempore until a new speaker is voted in.

On Oct. 11, Republican lawmakers chose Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) as their nominee for speaker, winning out against Trump ally Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) in a closed-door 113-99 vote. It is possible for the full House to vote this Wednesday, but it is unlikely. 

It remains to be seen whether Scalise can get enough votes to win the speakership, considering it took McCarthy 15 rounds and lots of deals to win his bid.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Adam Tullier, Podcast Content Manager
Adam Tullier is a Computer Science major with a PreMBA concentration. He joined the Lion's Roar Fall of 2023 and plans to contribute primarily to the Manestream Podcast. He plans to dive deeper into the "why" of many of the stories posted on the Lion's Roar all while providing a refined and enjoyable listening experience. In his free time, he loves playing video games and playing the guitar.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$170
$600
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in News
Pink Freud holds up the Phi Kappa Phi Quiz Bowl trophy after defending their 2022 title, winning back-to-back tournaments. Oct. 10, 2023.
Pink Freud repeats as quiz bowl champs
A group of young women present their opinions via posters on the overturn of Roe v. Wade around the time of its happening.
Where do we stand one year post-Roe?
In a screenshot from WWL-TVs Facebook, five of the seven candidates participated in the first of four gubernatorial debates for the 2023. election.
Cancer Alley, culture war highlight Landry-less gubernatorial debate
Surviving the scorch: State of emergency and tips for Louisiana’s summer heat
Surviving the scorch: State of emergency and tips for Louisiana’s summer heat
Devastation and loss: The Hawaii wildfires
Devastation and loss: The Hawaii wildfires
The Lion's Roar wins Louisiana Press Association awards

The Lion's Roar
Office of Student Publications
Southeastern Louisiana University, Hammond, LA
(985) 549-3527
© 2023 Student Publications • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$170
$600
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

Comments and other submissions are encouraged but are subject to The Lion's Roar Comments and Moderation Policy. All views expressed are those of the author and should not be interpreted as the views of The Lion's Roar, the administration, faculty, staff, or students of Southeastern Louisiana University.
All The Lion's Roar Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *