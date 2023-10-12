Pink Freud repeats as quiz bowl champs

On Tuesday afternoon, Pink Freud emerged victorious in the annual Phi Kappa Phi National Honor Society’s quiz bowl tournament in the student union annex.

Pink Freud, a team consisting of four psychology professors, defended their 2022 title against Talk Nerdy to Me, a team led by honors faculty member Fay Boudreaux and three freshmen.

College of Honors and Excellence Dean Dr. Claire Procopio managed each team’s time and answers while communication professor Dr. Joseph Burns read them the questions, which pertained to history, science, music and pop culture, among other topics.

Pink Freud featured Sara Sohr-Preston, Monique Leblanc, Paula Varnado-Sullivan and Suzanne Booth-Ledoux. They defeated Brains and Brawn in the semi-finals before squaring off against Talk Nerdy to Me in the final round. The psychology professors narrowly edged out the opposing squad, claiming victory with a final score of 65-60.

Sohr-Preston commended Talk Nerdy to Me and said her team’s goal wasn’t to repeat but to enjoy themselves.

“It wasn’t that much pressure because we still all like to have fun and we like to support the other teams, too. I honestly thought the other team had won,” Sohr-Preston said.

Talk Nerdy to Me featured Boudreaux, freshman nursing major Bailey Reynaud, freshman nursing and art double major Madison Davis and freshman political science major Brooke Richards. Despite the loss in the final round, Davis said she enjoyed the experience and is looking forward to the next quiz bowl.

“It was really fun and I really enjoyed it. I’ll definitely come back if there is another one. It gave me a confidence boost because I felt I got my team a lot of points,” Davis said.