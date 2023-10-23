One conversation can save a life

On Oct. 18, students gathered in the Student Union Theater to discuss how to prevent suicide.

Suicide is a significant and complex health issue that affects many people worldwide. It is one of the leading causes of death in the United States, yet many are unsure how to start conversations about it.

One of the major components of starting a conversation about suicide is learning the language. The presentation emphasized recognizing certain phrases that are warning signs for suicidal thoughts and changing phrases like “attention seeking” to “connection seeking.”

Wes Errington, a mental health counselor at the University Counseling Center, said, “If you’re wondering if someone is depressed or overly anxious, that’s a sure sign you should reach out”.

Having a conversation with someone can be an effective deterrent to suicide because it is a way to relieve stress and raise awareness that help is needed.

Kaylee Antley, a junior majoring in general studies, said, “I found it helpful to know that it is ok for you to ask someone about it.”

There are many preventative measures that can be taken before someone reaches the point where they are considering suicide. Developing good sleep habits, exercise, nutrition and community support are measures that can be taken to improve mental health.

However, if those measures are ineffective, seek professional help.

Courtney Williams, the assistant director of the UCC, said, “I want students to know that most people do experience a mental health crisis and they can come to us for help, whether it’s them or their friends.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, contact the University Counseling Center at (985)-549-3894 or [email protected]. You can also contact the UPD at (985)-549-2222 or 911 for an urgent crisis.