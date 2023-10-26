A+guide+to+parking+on+campus

Many students have expressed that parking on campus is a very important and sometimes confusing part of being a student at Southeastern. There are specific zones for faculty and staff, students, residential life and upperclassmen throughout campus.

According to Transportation Services, the goal is to work with students so they understand the proper zones.

Director of Transportation Services Gary Prescott said, “We never want to have to ticket a student for a parking violation on campus, so any way we can connect with the students and get the parking information out to them is a great opportunity.”

Transportation Services and the University Police Department are in charge of handling parking rules and regulations. Parking regulations are strictly enforced Monday-Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. and on Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Transportation services are not provided on weekends, semester breaks or holidays.

Freshmen students who commute for their classes can only park in the commuter parking lot, which is on north campus behind or next to the University Center. They also have specific areas on campus that are for upperclassmen commuters.

Some upperclassmen have shared their concern with the availability and location of upperclassmen commuter parking.

Grace Romero, a sophomore kinesiology major, explained her experience with this.

“The parking regulations and enforcement have significantly affected me regarding commuter parking. I think there is a need for more parking spots around campus for commuters that are in closer range to the majority of the classroom buildings,” Romero said.

Any students who live on campus can park in the zone that is specified for their dorm hall.

Southeastern also provides a Lion Traxx shuttle bus that can help students who need transportation around campus. The shuttle runs Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the drop off/pickup locations can be found on the Transportation Services website.

Any visitors to Southeastern’s campus must stop by Transportation Services to receive a temporary parking tag.

Visitors can then park in a visitor’s zone or pay for metered parking. The campus map can provide a visitor with more specific details on the location of the visitor parking spots.

The Department of Transportation Services said they are committed to providing all Southeastern students with accessible parking areas that can fit everyone’s daily transportation needs.

If you have any questions, call Transportation Services at (985) 549-5695, email them or visit their website.