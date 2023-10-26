The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar

A guide to parking on campus

Sabrina Benoit, Staff Reporter October 26, 2023
A+guide+to+parking+on+campus
Sabrina Benoit

Many students have expressed that parking on campus is a very important and sometimes confusing part of being a student at Southeastern. There are specific zones for faculty and staff, students, residential life and upperclassmen throughout campus.

According to Transportation Services, the goal is to work with students so they understand the proper zones.

Director of Transportation Services Gary Prescott said, “We never want to have to ticket a student for a parking violation on campus, so any way we can connect with the students and get the parking information out to them is a great opportunity.”

Transportation Services and the University Police Department are in charge of handling parking rules and regulations. Parking regulations are strictly enforced Monday-Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. and on Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Transportation services are not provided on weekends, semester breaks or holidays. 

Freshmen students who commute for their classes can only park in the commuter parking lot, which is on north campus behind or next to the University Center. They also have specific areas on campus that are for upperclassmen commuters.

Some upperclassmen have shared their concern with the availability and location of upperclassmen commuter parking. 

Grace Romero, a sophomore kinesiology major, explained her experience with this. 

“The parking regulations and enforcement have significantly affected me regarding commuter parking. I think there is a need for more parking spots around campus for commuters that are in closer range to the majority of the classroom buildings,” Romero said.  

Any students who live on campus can park in the zone that is specified for their dorm hall. 

Southeastern also provides a Lion Traxx shuttle bus that can help students who need transportation around campus. The shuttle runs Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the drop off/pickup locations can be found on the Transportation Services website.

Any visitors to Southeastern’s campus must stop by Transportation Services to receive a temporary parking tag.

Visitors can then park in a visitor’s zone or pay for metered parking. The campus map can provide a visitor with more specific details on the location of the visitor parking spots.

The Department of Transportation Services said they are committed to providing all Southeastern students with accessible parking areas that can fit everyone’s daily transportation needs.

If you have any questions, call Transportation Services at (985) 549-5695, email them or visit their website.

wlalking+map
Gallery4 Photos
Courtesy of Transportation Services
A walking distance map was calculated by Transportation Services to show students that the majority of buildings on campus are within an average walking distance.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Sabrina Benoit, Staff Reporter
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$170
$600
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in On Campus
A teary-eyed Dr. Willis looks at the room filled with coworkers, friends and family that came in attendance of his farewell party.
Departure of SLU’s Dean Willis
Engineering technology undergraduates Yumi Domangue, Joshua Lasseigne and Eric Cross present their proposal for their ET 493 senior design project on Friday, Sept. 29.
Mechatronics seniors on their last stepping stone to the real world
Courtney Williams, the assistant director for the Counseling Center, talks to students about common factors involved in mental health issues.
One conversation can save a life
Students gather around the goal to practice flag football outside of Strawberry Stadium.
Get active with intramurals
At halftime of the Homecoming football game against Lamar University, senior kinesiology health major JD McKinney (left) and senior health systems management major Madeline Grippi (right) were named Southeastern 2023 Homecoming King and Queen.
2023 Homecoming King and Queen revealed
The Hammond Fire Department and the University Police Department respond to a smoke alert in Louisiana Hall. Oct. 12, 2023.
Louisiana Hall residents evacuated due to smoke

The Lion's Roar
Office of Student Publications
Southeastern Louisiana University, Hammond, LA
(985) 549-3527
© 2023 Student Publications • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$170
$600
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

Comments and other submissions are encouraged but are subject to The Lion's Roar Comments and Moderation Policy. All views expressed are those of the author and should not be interpreted as the views of The Lion's Roar, the administration, faculty, staff, or students of Southeastern Louisiana University.
All The Lion's Roar Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *