Tips+to+stay+safe+this+Halloween

Halloween can be a scarily fun time of year. With people walking around in costumes and masks covering their face, it’s hard to tell who is who.

Since it may be harder to tell who’s behind the mask this Tuesday, it is important to take precautions to stay safe.

Chief of Police Michael Beckner said, “I think people should go out and take caution of their surroundings and just have some situational awareness. Go out with friends, but if you’re going out to meet someone for the first time, make sure you’re in a very public area.”

While it is important to keep yourself safe, it is also important to keep an eye on friends and other people who may be more vulnerable.

“If you leave your drinks somewhere and you go to the bathroom or go outside on your phone, when you come back, that drink is no good. Never leave your drink – there are people who will put something in your drink,” Beckner said.

He also noted no one is immune to these kinds of crimes and to always stay alert.

To have a fun night out, it is vital to have a safe ride home. If you decide to drink alcohol, make sure you have a designated driver or a rideshare lined up.

Alyson Bordelon, a junior marketing major, said, “Please call someone if you don’t have a ride. Don’t drink and drive., It’s not worth it. Make sure you’re with a safe group of people that you trust. Protect your drinks and be aware.”

Beckner also said if you decide to walk downtown to any bars, it will be dark and would be smart to wear some kind of reflective material.

“If you’re out walking, make sure you wear something that is reflective where people can see you on the side of the street and walk in groups,” Beckner said.

In the situation you do find yourself feeling uneasy in any circumstance, it is okay to leave.

Kaitin Mars, a sophomore art major, said, “The safety of you, your friends and whomever you are with matters. If you feel unsafe or uneasy, you have the right to leave that situation. Do not feel pressured to stay or do things because some people might say that you are ruining the mood. It is best to leave or call someone for help, like the police.”

If you or someone you know is in a tricky situation you can always ask for help. Students can access the Lion Safe app, which has safety features including safety walks, friend walks and blue light phones that alert the police. S

Students can call campus police at 985-549-2222 or if they are off campus, call 911 in case of emergency.