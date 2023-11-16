The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

SGA meeting touches on chief justice complaints, funding

Lindsay Miller, Staff ReporterNovember 16, 2023
Members+of+SGA+listening+to+the+speakers+and+taking+notes+accordingly.+
Yumi Domague
Members of SGA listening to the speakers and taking notes accordingly.

On Monday, Nov. 13, the Student Government Association (SGA) held a senate meeting in Fayard Hall to vote on funding for the Sims Memorial Library and the pickleball court. 

Lacey Johnson, SGA president, and Matt Matthews, SGA vice president, were in attendance for the meeting while SGA chief justice, Aaliyah Muhammad, was absent so Associate Chief Justice Christian Jones stepped in. 

They went over future events on campus and reported on internal affairs and complaints regarding the chief justice. 

“Internal affairs are still in deliberation regarding complaints against the Chief Justice. What deliberation means is that internal affairs just needs more time to review all of the information presented,” Matthews, the interim internal affairs director, said. 

SGA proceeded to go over the appropriation share report, in which Finance (FA) Bill 23-28 was discussed. The bill outlines sponsorship for the restoration of the old kinesiology tennis and pickleball courts; it passed unanimously. 

They then discussed FA Bill 23-29. This bill sponsors students’ supplies for the Sims Memorial Library and passed unanimously as well. 

Julian Gros, a worker in the circulation department of the Sims Memorial Library, highlighted its importance, saying, “The library is one of the most widely used resources on campus. It is thoroughly used by all kinds of students, regardless of their concentration or major.” 

Every year since 2010, SGA has supplied students with these materials and it was noted that with the re-opening of study rooms, there is going to be a higher demand for these resources. Some of the supplies include pens, pencils, staplers and sticky notes.

After the meeting, the members of SGA went into a closed internal affairs meeting with no further comment. 
