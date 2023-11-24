SLU sweeps TAMUCC for back-to-back SLC tournament titles

No. 1 seed Southeastern volleyball took down No. 2 seed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 3-0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-18) on Sunday (Nov. 19) afternoon in Corpus Christi, Texas.

SLU defeated No. 4 Houston Christian 3-1 (25-17, 25-18, 18-25, 25-19) on Saturday, Nov. 18 in the semifinals to advance to the championship.

The Lady Lions’ latest triumph represents their 22nd straight victory and second Southland Conference tournament crown in as many years.

Senior outside hitter Kailin Newsome won tournament MVP once again as the Houston native continues to add to her growing legacy. From H-town to Hammond, Newsome lit up the Dugan Wellness Center, totaling a game-high 21 kills on a .474 hitting percentage in just three sets of play.

She also tallied 18 kills in the semifinals against hometown HCU, joining junior outside hitter Cicily Hidalgo for the most in the match.

Hidalgo, a Second-Team All-Conference selection, also made the All-Tournament team. The Teurlings Catholic product produced 18 kills, 15 digs and three blocks vs. HCU while adding 10 kills in the championship versus TAMUCC.

Junior setter Gracie Duplechein was named to the All-Tournament team as well, notching a game-high 44 assists and two aces against Houston Christian. The St. Amant native delivered 35 assists and 12 digs in the title bout vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, good for her eleventh double-double of the season.

Southland Conference Newcomer of the Year and All-SLC first-teamer Rachel Hartmann pitched in with a combined 25 kills, eight blocks and 24 digs in two tournament games for the Green and Gold.

Southland Conference Coach of the Year Jeremy White will get to bask in the glory of this week with his squad before finding out where they’ll head next for the NCAA Division 1 Women’s Volleyball National Championship Tournament.

The NCAA Tournament selection show will air Sunday, Nov. 26 at 5 p.m. on ESPNU.

To find out where the Lady Lions will be playing next and for all things SLU volleyball, stay tuned to The Lion’s Roar.