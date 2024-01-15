New+year+brings+swift+changes+to+coasting+device+policy

On Nov. 7, 2023, the university made some revisions to the 2016 university policy on electronic coasting devices barring them from certain areas on campus.

The university noticed at the beginning of the fall semester there was an increased use of motorized scooters and some safety-related incidents were reported.

This began a discussion with the Student Government Association (SGA) on policy enforcement and the decision was made to revise the policy to not allow them inside any campus buildings.

The policy revision allows certain devices, like electric scooters, to be used on campus but prohibits them from campus buildings and dismount zones such as the Student Union area.

The revised policy now states, “Electric mobility vehicles (electric skateboards, scooters, bikes, etc.) are prohibited from use, storage, and/or charging in all campus buildings, including but not limited to all academic buildings, residence halls, apartments and organization/Greek houses.”

Skateboards, roller skates, rollerblades, scooters and other coasting devices may be used as a form of point-to-point transportation on sidewalks. However, they are not vehicles and are prohibited from roadways and parking lots around campus.

They are also prohibited from the following areas:

Sydney Cooper, a junior social work major, said, “I think that there are many benefits to the new policy revision and how it now allows motorized scooters on campus but limiting their use around certain buildings and areas to make the campus safe for all students whether they are walking or using electric transportation.”

The policy’s purpose is that all coasting devices should be used courteously and shouldn’t be used in any way that places pedestrians at risk.

Dr. Eric Summers, vice president for student affairs, said, “We don’t foresee barring them from campus at large as long as our students operate them in a safe manner and follow the policy as written.”

Recreational use such as acrobatics, tricks, racing and other stunts is strictly prohibited and a violation of the Student Code of Conduct under endangerment.

“We are still in the developmental stages of how we should go about regulating the protocols moving forward. Therefore, there are no expected changes to the Transportation Services policies in the near future,” Summers said.

For more information on the Coasting Devices Policy or any additional resources, visit Southeastern’s Transportation Services website under forms and policy.