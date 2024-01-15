The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar

New year brings swift changes to coasting device policy

Sabrina Benoit, News Editor January 15, 2024
New+year+brings+swift+changes+to+coasting+device+policy
WikiCommons

On Nov. 7, 2023, the university made some revisions to the 2016 university policy on electronic coasting devices barring them from certain areas on campus.

The university noticed at the beginning of the fall semester there was an increased use of motorized scooters and some safety-related incidents were reported. 

This began a discussion with the Student Government Association (SGA) on policy enforcement and the decision was made to revise the policy to not allow them inside any campus buildings.

The policy revision allows certain devices, like electric scooters, to be used on campus but prohibits them from campus buildings and dismount zones such as the Student Union area.

The revised policy now states, “Electric mobility vehicles (electric skateboards, scooters, bikes, etc.) are prohibited from use, storage, and/or charging in all campus buildings, including but not limited to all academic buildings, residence halls, apartments and organization/Greek houses.”

Skateboards, roller skates, rollerblades, scooters and other coasting devices may be used as a form of point-to-point transportation on sidewalks. However, they are not vehicles and are prohibited from roadways and parking lots around campus.

They are also prohibited from the following areas: 

Sydney Cooper, a junior social work major, said, “I think that there are many benefits to the new policy revision and how it now allows motorized scooters on campus but limiting their use around certain buildings and areas to make the campus safe for all students whether they are walking or using electric transportation.”

The policy’s purpose is that all coasting devices should be used courteously and shouldn’t be used in any way that places pedestrians at risk. 

Dr. Eric Summers, vice president for student affairs, said, “We don’t foresee barring them from campus at large as long as our students operate them in a safe manner and follow the policy as written.”

Recreational use such as acrobatics, tricks, racing and other stunts is strictly prohibited and a violation of the Student Code of Conduct under endangerment.

“We are still in the developmental stages of how we should go about regulating the protocols moving forward. Therefore, there are no expected changes to the Transportation Services policies in the near future,” Summers said.

For more information on the Coasting Devices Policy or any additional resources, visit Southeastern’s Transportation Services website under forms and policy.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Sabrina Benoit, Staff Reporter
Sabrina Benoit is a freshman early elementary education major. She joined The Lion’s Roar as a staff reporter in August of 2023 and is a local of New Orleans. She enjoys spending time with her family and friends and spreading her interest for photography! After graduating, Sabrina hopes to pursue a career working with younger kids.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$200
$600
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in On Campus
Introducing Canvas as the new learning management system
Introducing Canvas as the new learning management system
Wainwright and Henderson sharing a heartfelt hug after Henderson finished his speech at the investiture ceremony on Dec. 1.
A look back at first investiture in 15 years
Editor-in-chief Chloe Williams pictured with Good Morning America host and SLU alumna Robin Roberts on Nov. 2, 2023.
Letter from the Editor: Chloe Williams
Dance and expression: A review of Dance Performance Projects fall semester
Dance and expression: A review of Dance Performance Project's fall semester
Bailey Milburn, a senior mathematics major and chief justice of SGA, poses in front of the lion statue in friendship circle.
Bailey Milburn steps up to become new SGA chief justice
Dr. Christy Montgomery, the new dean of students, finds shade under the big trees just outside of Pottle Hall.
Montgomery ready to advocate, address student needs as dean of students

The Lion's Roar
Office of Student Publications
Southeastern Louisiana University, Hammond, LA
(985) 549-3527
© 2024 Student Publications • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$200
$600
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

Comments and other submissions are encouraged but are subject to The Lion's Roar Comments and Moderation Policy. All views expressed are those of the author and should not be interpreted as the views of The Lion's Roar, the administration, faculty, staff, or students of Southeastern Louisiana University.
All The Lion's Roar Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *