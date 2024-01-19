The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

Southeastern loses third straight to Texas A&M Corpus-Christi

Troy Allen, Staff ReporterJanuary 19, 2024
Sophomore+SLU+forward+Dylan+Canoville+attempts+to+drive+by+Loyola+New+Orleans+defender+at+the+Pride+Roofing+University+Center.+%28Dec.+30%2C+2023+-+Hammond%29
Troy Allen
Sophomore SLU forward Dylan Canoville attempts to drive by Loyola New Orleans defender at the Pride Roofing University Center. (Dec. 30, 2023 – Hammond)

After winning four consecutive games, the Southeastern Lions find themselves in another funk after losing their third straight game to Texas A&M Corpus-Christi 73-68 on Monday night at the Pride Roofing University Center.

SLU also lost to league-leading McNeese in Lake Charles 74-65 on Saturday, Jan. 13.

The Green and Gold fall five games below .500 with a record of 6-11 and a Southland Conference record of 1-3.

Islanders’ guard Jordan Roberts led the way with 17 points and five made threes to give TAMCC their fourth win in five games.

As for SLU, four players reached double-figures: junior guard Roger McFarlane (18), senior guard/forward Nick Caldwell (16), senior point guard Roscoe Eastmond (14) and graduate guard Alec Woodard (13).

The Green and Gold lost the game at the three-point line despite almost all five starters being in double-figures. The Islanders buried 11 triples on 36.7%, while Southeastern only made seven out of 22 (31.8%).

The first period was a slow start for both teams. The Lions did not score their first points of the game until McFarlane hit a three-pointer nearly four minutes into the match. TAMCC responded with a three of their own a minute later.

By the end of the first half, Texas A&M Corpus-Christi had a 33-28 lead over Southeastern. Both ball clubs shot under 40% from the field; Corpus-Christi shot 36.7% and SLU shot 33.3%.

In the second half, the Islanders used a 13-3 run to gain a 13-point advantage; guard Dian Wright-Forde capped off the run after he made a layup to make the score 58-45 with 7:14 remaining.

SLU made a spirited comeback; however, TAMCC kept pace to maintain their lead. In each of the last three games, the Green and Gold fell behind by double-digits. Despite making near comebacks, SLU must get in rhythm faster to stack together wins.

The Lions will look to rebound versus Texas A&M-Commerce on Jan. 20 in the PRUC. Much like Southeastern, TAMC are losers of four straight. Both teams are looking for a much-needed win to turn the tide.

To watch the game live, tune in on ESPN+ at 3:30 p.m. For more information and coverage on Lions basketball, visit The Lion’s Roar.
Troy Allen is a senior mass communication major with a concentration in sports journalism. He joined The Lion’s Roar as a staff reporter in September of 2022 with hopes of contributing to a great program. Troy plans to follow his passion for covering various sports like football, basketball and baseball. On his off days, he loves to hang out with friends and family, watch football and play video games.
