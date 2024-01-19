Southeastern loses third straight to Texas A&M Corpus-Christi

After winning four consecutive games, the Southeastern Lions find themselves in another funk after losing their third straight game to Texas A&M Corpus-Christi 73-68 on Monday night at the Pride Roofing University Center.

SLU also lost to league-leading McNeese in Lake Charles 74-65 on Saturday, Jan. 13.

The Green and Gold fall five games below .500 with a record of 6-11 and a Southland Conference record of 1-3.

Islanders’ guard Jordan Roberts led the way with 17 points and five made threes to give TAMCC their fourth win in five games.

As for SLU, four players reached double-figures: junior guard Roger McFarlane (18), senior guard/forward Nick Caldwell (16), senior point guard Roscoe Eastmond (14) and graduate guard Alec Woodard (13).

The Green and Gold lost the game at the three-point line despite almost all five starters being in double-figures. The Islanders buried 11 triples on 36.7%, while Southeastern only made seven out of 22 (31.8%).

The first period was a slow start for both teams. The Lions did not score their first points of the game until McFarlane hit a three-pointer nearly four minutes into the match. TAMCC responded with a three of their own a minute later.

By the end of the first half, Texas A&M Corpus-Christi had a 33-28 lead over Southeastern. Both ball clubs shot under 40% from the field; Corpus-Christi shot 36.7% and SLU shot 33.3%.

In the second half, the Islanders used a 13-3 run to gain a 13-point advantage; guard Dian Wright-Forde capped off the run after he made a layup to make the score 58-45 with 7:14 remaining.

SLU made a spirited comeback; however, TAMCC kept pace to maintain their lead. In each of the last three games, the Green and Gold fell behind by double-digits. Despite making near comebacks, SLU must get in rhythm faster to stack together wins.

The Lions will look to rebound versus Texas A&M-Commerce on Jan. 20 in the PRUC. Much like Southeastern, TAMC are losers of four straight. Both teams are looking for a much-needed win to turn the tide.

To watch the game live, tune in on ESPN+ at 3:30 p.m. For more information and coverage on Lions basketball, visit The Lion’s Roar.