Flu and covid are on the rise: What students need to know

Viruses such as COVID-19 and the flu are on the rise again and students should prepare to access all the information they need to know about the University Health Center.

Southeastern’s Health Center is located inside the Student Union Annex facing Campbell Hall and has limited parking spots for their patients that are located in the McClimans Hall parking lot.

Matthew Foster, wellness coordinator, said, “The health center is a convenient and affordable resource on campus. If you aren’t feeling well, simply make an appointment online and we will do our best to get you feeling better. The health center also offers many preventative health services like blood pressure checks, blood glucose checks and physical/wellness exams.”

The health center is open from 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and from 7:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday. Students are welcome to make an appointment through the health center page.

Foster stated, “Making an appointment online is very simple and can be done in less than five minutes and within a few clicks.”

First-time patients will need to print and complete the health assessment form and medical consent form and bring them to their appointment. Returning patients only need their Southeastern ID.

The health center provides care for minor illnesses and injuries and conducts physical exams, women’s health, immunizations, injections, prescriptions, TB screening, rapid strep tests, glucose readings, nebulizer treatments and more.

“At the health center we operate on a fee-for-service model, this means it is free to be seen by a provider; however, based on patient presentation, history, symptoms, onset and other factors, additional services may be recommended by the provider,” Foster said.

If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms you can get tested in the health center by appointment. If the student tests positive for COVID-19, the health center will instruct students to stay at home or in their room and not attend class or work.

Symptoms of covid/flu students may experience include: fever or feeling feverish, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle pain or body aches, headache and vomiting.

Students who test positive should fill out the student absence request form to request official university correspondence from their professors for missing classes. Students who test positive should isolate for five days from the onset of symptoms and wear a mask for an additional five days.

It is important to seek medical attention if you or anyone you know is experiencing any of these emergency warning signs: trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, inability to wake or stay awake, bluish lips or face.

“Covid tests are available for free and flu tests are $20 through Lion’s Lagniappe. There are also no requirements for being seen, all you have to do is make an appointment,” Foster said.

Any services that require payment at the health center will be charged to your Lion’s Lagniappe account. Students can load money into their account before going to the health center online or through the GET mobile app.

“The simplest way to prevent sickness from cold/flu/Covid is hand washing. People frequently touch their eyes, nose and mouth without even realizing it. Proper hand washing includes using soap and water while lathering your hands by rubbing them together with the soap for at least 20 seconds. Be sure to lather the

back of your hands, between your fingers, and under your nails,” Foster stated.

For additional questions or information regarding illnesses or health concerns, visit the University Health Center page.