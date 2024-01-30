The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar

Flu and covid are on the rise: What students need to know

Sabrina Benoit, Staff Reporter January 30, 2024
Flu+and+covid+are+on+the+rise%3A+What+students+need+to+know
Samantha Sims

Viruses such as COVID-19 and the flu are on the rise again and students should prepare to access all the information they need to know about the University Health Center. 

Southeastern’s Health Center is located inside the Student Union Annex facing Campbell Hall and has limited parking spots for their patients that are located in the McClimans Hall parking lot. 

Matthew Foster, wellness coordinator, said, “The health center is a convenient and affordable resource on campus. If you aren’t feeling well, simply make an appointment online and we will do our best to get you feeling better. The health center also offers many preventative health services like blood pressure checks, blood glucose checks and physical/wellness exams.”

The health center is open from 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and from 7:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday. Students are welcome to make an appointment through the health center page.

Foster stated, “Making an appointment online is very simple and can be done in less than five minutes and within a few clicks.”

Southeastern’s Health Center has this logo on their front doors for students to identify them. Sabrina Benoit

First-time patients will need to print and complete the health assessment form and medical consent form and bring them to their appointment. Returning patients only need their Southeastern ID. 

The health center provides care for minor illnesses and injuries and conducts physical exams, women’s health, immunizations, injections, prescriptions, TB screening, rapid strep tests, glucose readings, nebulizer treatments and more.

“At the health center we operate on a fee-for-service model, this means it is free to be seen by a provider; however, based on patient presentation, history, symptoms, onset and other factors, additional services may be recommended by the provider,” Foster said.

If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms you can get tested in the health center by appointment. If the student tests positive for COVID-19, the health center will instruct students to stay at home or in their room and not attend class or work. 

Symptoms of covid/flu students may experience include: fever or feeling feverish, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle pain or body aches, headache and vomiting.

Students who test positive should fill out the student absence request form to request official university correspondence from their professors for missing classes. Students who test positive should isolate for five days from the onset of symptoms and wear a mask for an additional five days.

It is important to seek medical attention if you or anyone you know is experiencing any of these emergency warning signs: trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, inability to wake or stay awake, bluish lips or face.

“Covid tests are available for free and flu tests are $20 through Lion’s Lagniappe. There are also no requirements for being seen, all you have to do is make an appointment,” Foster said.

Any services that require payment at the health center will be charged to your Lion’s Lagniappe account. Students can load money into their account before going to the health center online or through the GET mobile app.

“The simplest way to prevent sickness from cold/flu/Covid is hand washing. People frequently touch their eyes, nose and mouth without even realizing it. Proper hand washing includes using soap and water while lathering your hands by rubbing them together with the soap for at least 20 seconds. Be sure to lather the

back of your hands, between your fingers, and under your nails,” Foster stated.

For additional questions or information regarding illnesses or health concerns, visit the University Health Center page.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Sabrina Benoit, Staff Reporter
Sabrina Benoit is a freshman early elementary education major. She joined The Lion’s Roar as a staff reporter in August of 2023 and is a local of New Orleans. She enjoys spending time with her family and friends and spreading her interest for photography! After graduating, Sabrina hopes to pursue a career working with younger kids.
Samantha Sims, Campus Life Editor
Samantha Sims is a communication major with a concentration in strategic communication. She is from Gretna and joined The Lion’s Roar staff in Sept. 2022. She loves to execute her passions for photography, writing, reading and connecting with others by working at Student Publications. She was recently promoted to campus & community editor. You can usually catch her anywhere on campus, so don’t hesitate to say hi!
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in On Campus
The delegates for the Miss Southeastern 2024 scholarship competition.
Get to know Miss Southeastern 2024 delegates
Miss Southeastern 2023, Kobi Isabella Painiting showing her official sash.
A royal farewell from Miss Southeastern 2023
Introducing Canvas as the new learning management system
Introducing Canvas as the new learning management system
Wainwright and Henderson sharing a heartfelt hug after Henderson finished his speech at the investiture ceremony on Dec. 1.
A look back at first investiture in 15 years
Editor-in-chief Chloe Williams pictured with Good Morning America host and SLU alumna Robin Roberts on Nov. 2, 2023.
Letter from the Editor: Chloe Williams
Dance and expression: A review of Dance Performance Projects fall semester
Dance and expression: A review of Dance Performance Project's fall semester

The Lion's Roar
Office of Student Publications
Southeastern Louisiana University, Hammond, LA
(985) 549-3527
© 2024 Student Publications • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

Comments and other submissions are encouraged but are subject to The Lion's Roar Comments and Moderation Policy. All views expressed are those of the author and should not be interpreted as the views of The Lion's Roar, the administration, faculty, staff, or students of Southeastern Louisiana University.
All The Lion's Roar Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *