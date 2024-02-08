The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar

Lady Lions suffer loss to Jackson State, pick up first win at Grambling

Tamea Madison, Staff ReporterFebruary 8, 2024
Freshman+tennis+player+Taisia+Bolsova+in+action+during+the+match+against+Jackson+State+at+the+Southeastern+Tennis+Complex.+%28Jan.+31%2C+2024+-+Hammond%29+
Tamea Madison
Freshman tennis player Taisia Bolsova in action during the match against Jackson State at the Southeastern Tennis Complex. (Jan. 31, 2024 – Hammond)

On Wednesday, January 31, the Lady Lions tennis team was defeated by Jackson State in a 4-3 loss.

The team’s season has started a bit rocky, as they’ve added this loss to their previous two defeats, but an encouraging 7-0 victory at Grambling on Friday, Feb. 2 should help aid the squad’s spirits.

Senior Alba Perez said, “For the next match, I feel that we can be louder and more positive to bring our energy up, but we fought good and we fought them till the end, so that’s always good.”

The match was a close one, with the Lady Lions winning doubles and singles matches.

Head Coach Jason Hayes said, “The one thing that I was happy with was how hard they fought and because we’re so young and this is our first home match, we fought incredibly hard. We didn’t play our best tennis, but we fought as hard as we could and I’m very happy with that.” 

Freshman Bente Bierma claimed one of the points for the team and earned her first collegiate singles victory.

Bierma reflected, “I think our energy is good and for the next matches, I think we just need to keep our energy up and try to be more consistent. It was a tough match, but I think I did well. I did lose my focus in the second set, but I kept fighting, and took the third set.”

However, SLU’s winning streak was followed by a chain of singles victories from Jackson State.

“Tactically, we made some key mistakes, but the best thing we can do is we can focus on our mental game and our emotional game because our physical game is good, we fought hard. We just need to get the other things going,” Hayes said. 

SLU will take on New Jersey Institute of Technology on Friday, Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. tomorrow in Newark, New Jersey along with Bryant on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 9 a.m. 

Stay tuned to The Lion’s Roar for the latest updates on your Lady Lions.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Tamea Madison, Staff Reporter
Tamea Madison is an early childhood education major from Slidell. She joined The Lion’s Roar in the Fall of 2023. She enjoys reading, theatre and photography. After she graduates, she plans to teach first grade.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Sophomore SLU forward Dylan Canoville rises for monster fastbreak slam dunk following a steal in the Lions dramatic victory over McNeese at the Pride Roofing University Center. (Feb. 3, 2024 - Hammond)
Lions corral Cowboys, put an end to nation’s longest winning streak
Freshman guard Avari Berry uses her speed to drive past a UIW defender for a layup. (Feb. 1, 2024 - Hammond)
Southeastern edges UIW in triple overtime thriller
Senior SLU guard/forward Nick Caldwell puts his head down and drives to the goal on Northwestern State defender at the Pride Roofing University Center. (Jan. 22, 2024 - Hammond)
Lions fall short to Cardinals, rebound against HCU in dominant fashion
Junior SLU guard Taylor Bell goes up for contested layup vs. Texas A&M-Commerce at the Pride Roofing University Center. (Jan. 20, 2024 - Hammond)
Lady Lions lose first conference game at Lamar after 7-0 start
Freshman sprinter Onyah Favour makes her way around the curve as the second leg of the womens 4x400 meter relay.
Gold rush in Birmingham: SLU Track and Field claims five titles at Samford Open
Senior guard/forward Nick Caldwell (right) battles Northwestern States Justin Wilson during the opening tip-off on Jan. 22 at the Pride Roofing University Center.
Southeastern snaps four-game losing streak with win over NSU

The Lion's Roar
Office of Student Publications
Southeastern Louisiana University, Hammond, LA
(985) 549-3527
© 2024 Student Publications • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

Comments and other submissions are encouraged but are subject to The Lion's Roar Comments and Moderation Policy. All views expressed are those of the author and should not be interpreted as the views of The Lion's Roar, the administration, faculty, staff, or students of Southeastern Louisiana University.
All The Lion's Roar Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *