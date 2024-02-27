Grad Fair: The place to be for commencement needs

Tamea Madison With a bittersweet Lion Up, a student poses for a picture at Grad fair on Oct. 3, 2023.

Come one, come all! Southeastern is hosting its Spring 2024 Grad Fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 29. This year’s Grad Fair will take place in the Student Union Theater and commons outside of Career Services and is a one-stop shop for all of your commencement needs.

Grad Fair is for undergraduate and graduate students alike. Students can come and discover the excitement of graduation by ordering caps and gowns, trying on Balfour class rings, taking official Candid Campus graduation pictures, discussing post-graduation endeavors with Career Services, completing the exit survey, meeting with Student Publications and more.

“The exit survey can be completed [at Grad Fair] make sure that your name is spelled correctly so that it is correct on your diploma,” said Assistant Director of Alumni Relations Faith Peterson.

With Career Services in attendance at the Grad Fair, students have the opportunity to make connections, get resume help and find out how to further their education through certifications and graduate programs. The Alumni Association can also help students with post-graduation information and can elaborate on the Lion Legacy Program.

“We try to make the Grad Fair an exciting event,” Peterson said. Adding to the fun, Roomie will also be in attendance at the Grad Fair.

“We have Roomie come out, so the students get to take a picture with Roomie. We’ll have a little photo area so a lot of time students are coming with friends or their parents, they can get one of their first photos in front of our alumni backdrops,.” Peterson said.

Students can look forward to leaving the Grad Fair with a memento, courtesy of the passport signature card.

“We print out a postcard-like passport where you go around and get a signature from each table. When you have a completed card you can hand it in and get a prize for attending,” she explained.

Remember, the location is now located in the Student Union Theater and Commons outside of Career Services on Feb. 28 and 29, and if you want a graduation picture in the Le Souvenir yearbook you must take it during the Grad Fair.

When coming to the Grad Fair with the intention of taking your official Candid Campus cap and gown graduation pictures, remember to dress accordingly and to come well prepared for your free portrait. Once the portraits have been emailed or sent to the address listed in the registration, one can choose to purchase the portraits through Candid Campus Photography.

If there are any further inquiries regarding the Grad Fair, please email the Southeastern Alumni Association or call (985) 549-22150.