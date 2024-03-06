No-hitter, no win for Mississippi Valley State as Lions cruise to victory

Southeastern baseball accomplished quite the feat last week at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field.

Four Lions pitchers combined for a no-hitter on Wednesday night (Feb. 28) to demolish Mississippi Valley State (1-3) 12-0 in just seven short innings.

Pitchers Hayden Robb, senior Justin Williams, redshirt freshman Larson Fabre and graduate Dalton Aspholm combined for the sixth no-hitter in Southeastern history and the first since Jordan Hymel’s on March 3, 2013.

Robb pitched seven strikeouts, and the Lions, in total, struck out 11 batters and issued zero walks.

Their joint efforts gave Southeastern its fourth-straight victory (at the time) and a 6-3 record through the first nine games of the campaign.

Over the last two games, the Green and Gold have outscored their opponents 34-5; absolute domination of their non-conference opponents in the young season.

“I thought tonight was complete. Last night, we swung the bats well, but we were just ‘okay’ on the mound. Tonight was a complete win,” Head Coach Bobby Barbier said.

The Lions delivered nine hits, led by junior outfielder Jude Hall. Hall went a perfect three-for-three and homered twice; he leads the Lions this season with four home runs.

Junior outfielder Parker Coley joined Hall with a home run and two RBIs.

When it rains, it pours. Southeastern struck gold at the bottom of the sixth inning for six runs. After leading 6-0 heading into the sixth, SLU buried any chance of a comeback made by Mississippi Valley State.

“We controlled the strike zone at the plate. We’re learning when to drive balls, and when we do, it makes the opposing pitcher afraid to throw the ball in there,” Barbier said.

SLU continued its good fortune in Greenville, North Carolina over the weekend. The Green and Gold battled with the Cal State Fullerton Titans and came out victorious with a 5-1 victory on Friday (March 1).

Williams had a run, three hits and two RBIs in the match. Senior Shea Thomas added three RBIs, a run and three hits.

Southeastern did fall short against Purdue 5-0 on Saturday, (March 2) but bounced back to knock off No. 11 East Carolina 11-9 on Sunday (March 3).

Tonight, the Lions (9-4) will look to take down another ranked opponent as No. 2 LSU comes to town.

First pitch is set for 6 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

For more information and coverage on Lions baseball, visit The Lion’s Roar.