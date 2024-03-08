The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

Senior night celebration cut short following loss to Nicholls

Dasyonne Brashear, Le Souvenir Editor-in-ChiefMarch 8, 2024
SLU+senior+point+guard+Roscoe+Eastmond+goes+up+for+contested+layup+vs.+Nicholls+on+Senior+Night+at+the+Pride+Roofing+University+Center.+%28March+7%2C+2024+-+Hammond%29
Dasyonne Brashear
SLU senior point guard Roscoe Eastmond goes up for contested layup vs. Nicholls on Senior Night at the Pride Roofing University Center. (March 7, 2024 – Hammond)

On March 7, the men’s basketball team celebrated Senior Night and took on Nicholls State (18-13, 13-5 SLC) for the last regular season game of the campaign. The game ultimately ended in a loss for the Lions, with the score being 80-54.

Before the game, the team honored four seniors: Avery Wilson, Roscoe Eastmond, Alec Woodard, and Nick Caldwell. Family and friends were invited to stand alongside the players while they were being recognized.

Head Coach David Kiefer described the seniors as great members of the community and program.

“They’re wonderful people, we are really lucky to have them. They are great teammates, great human beings and great members of the community and program,” Kiefer said.

Kiefer was disappointed the regular season ended with a loss.

“It’s very unfortunate that this is how they went out in their last game, but hopefully we can turn it around going into the conference tournament,” Kiefer said.

During the first half, the Lions trailed the Colonels by 10 points, but in the second half, the Colonels took advantage of their lead and continued to overpower the Lions.

Kiefer contributed the loss to Nicholls’s overall performance.

“They played harder than us, more together than us, more passionate, all around better in every aspect of the game,” Kiefer said.

Kiefer said he hopes the team will play harder going into the Southland Conference.

“I just want to see us compete at a harder level like it’s the end of our season,” Kiefer said.

The Lions (15-16, 10-8 SLC) will face UNO (9-22, 4-14 SLC) for the first round of the Southland Conference on March 10 at 5 p.m. in Lake Charles.

Tune in to ESPN+ to catch the action and as always, for all things SLU men’s basketball, stay posted to The Lion’s Roar.
About the Contributor
Dasyonne Brashear, Le Souvenir Editor-in-Chief
Dasyonne Brashear is a marketing major from Loranger. She started working for Student Publications in the Fall of 2021. She enjoys reading, taking pictures and playing with her dog, Daisy, in her free time.
