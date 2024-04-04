The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar

Southeastern edges Southern Miss with walk-off home run

Troy Allen, Assistant Sports EditorApril 4, 2024
Sophomore+pitcher%2Finfielder+Lakin+Polk+sets+up+to+deliver+a+pitch+to+a+Houston+Christian+Batter.+%28March+30%2C+2024+-+Pat+Kenelly+Diamond+at+Alumni+Field+%E2%80%93+Hammond%29
Troy Allen
Sophomore pitcher/infielder Lakin Polk sets up to deliver a pitch to a Houston Christian Batter. (March 30, 2024 – Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field – Hammond)

Fifth-year infielder Shea Thomas hit a walk-off home run to lift the Green and Gold past the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (18-11) 7-6 at the Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field on Tuesday night.

Thomas stepped up to the plate with the game tied at 6-6. He blasted the ball down the right side of Alumni Field, and it seemed like all of Hammond, America, knew it was a home run.

He excitedly threw punches and chucked his helmet into the air in celebration as he ran home for the game-winning score.

The Washington native’s heroics brought the Lions’ record to 19-10 (3-3 SLC) on the season and gave Head Coach Bobby Barbier his 200th career win.

Thomas put the Lions back in the win column after they lost the season series to Houston Christian University 1-2 (11-1, 9-1, 7-0) from March 28-30.

Southeastern dispatched HCU 11-1 in the opening game, then lost the last two by a combined score of 16-2.

SLU opened the game versus Southern Miss with another slow start. The Golden Eagles took a 4-0 lead heading into the bottom of the second inning.

Senior catcher/infielder Jake Killingsworth put Southeastern on the board with a home run and gave Lion fans some hope.

After a scoreless third inning from both teams, the Lions struck gold at the bottom of the fourth inning with five runs to take a 6-4 lead.

Junior infielder/outfielder Ryan Brome led off with a single, then advanced to second on a fielding error by Southern Miss.

Graduate outfielder Christian Garcia stepped up to bat and singled down the right side of the field and Brome ran home for the first score of the inning.

The momentum shift led to an onslaught of runs scored by Garcia, Thomas, senior outfielder/pitcher Justin Williams and junior infielder TJ Salvaggio.

The Golden Eagles retaliated with runs at the top of the fifth and ninth to tie the ballgame at six apiece before Thomas saved the day for the Green and Gold.

SLU will look to carry the momentum heading into a three-game season series against touted Southland Conference foe Nicholls.

Game one starts at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 6. Game two is scheduled for Saturday, April 7, at 6 p.m. The series concludes on Sunday, April 7, at 1 p.m.

Watch the two rivals clash on ESPN+ and visit The Lion’s Roar for more information and coverage on Lions baseball.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Troy Allen, Assistant Sports Editor
Troy Allen is a senior mass communication major with a concentration in sports journalism. He joined The Lion’s Roar as a staff reporter in September of 2022 with hopes of contributing to a great program. Troy plans to follow his passion for covering various sports like football, basketball and baseball. On his off days, he loves to hang out with friends and family, watch football and play video games.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Junior infielder Maddie Watson rounds the bases during the Lady Lions match against Jackson State. (April 2, 2024 – North Oak Park – Hammond)
Lady Lions overcome rain delay to sweep Jackson State
Softball huddling up with outreached hands as they celebrate their victory against HCU on Friday. (March 23, 2024- Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field – Hammond)
Lady Lions muzzle Huskies for third-straight SLC series win
Lions players (pictured center - Gray Rowlett, pictured right - TJ Salvaggio) celebrate at home plate following Christian Garcias (pictured left) three run homer against LSUA. (Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field - Hammond)
Lions conquer the Generals to extend winning streak to six games
Freshman Bierma Bente celebrates a point in her singles match against Missouri State.
SLU tennis swings hard but misses the win against Missouri State
Graduate infielder Jake Haze prepares himself at the plate for an at-bat versus Tulane. (March 12, 2024 - Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field - Hammond)
Lions ride the Green Wave to win third straight game
Junior SLU guard Allasia Washington contemplates her next move with the ball vs. Nicholls in the Lady Lions season finale at the Pride Roofing University Center. (March 7, 2024 - Hammond)
Lady Lions steamroll Colonels for semifinal berth

The Lion's Roar
Office of Student Publications
Southeastern Louisiana University, Hammond, LA
(985) 549-3527
© 2024 Student Publications • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

Comments and other submissions are encouraged but are subject to The Lion's Roar Comments and Moderation Policy. All views expressed are those of the author and should not be interpreted as the views of The Lion's Roar, the administration, faculty, staff, or students of Southeastern Louisiana University.
All The Lion's Roar Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *