The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar

Lions ride the Green Wave to win third straight game

Troy Allen, Assistant Sports EditorMarch 15, 2024
Graduate+infielder+Jake+Haze+prepares+himself+at+the+plate+for+an+at-bat+versus+Tulane.+%28March+12%2C+2024+-+Pat+Kenelly+Diamond+at+Alumni+Field+-+Hammond%29+
Troy Allen
Graduate infielder Jake Haze prepares himself at the plate for an at-bat versus Tulane. (March 12, 2024 – Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field – Hammond)

Lions baseball (12-6) used an onslaught of five runs in the first inning to surf to an 8-7 win over the Tulane Green Wave (10-7) at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field on Tuesday night.

The Green and Gold won their third straight game after suffering back-to-back losses versus LSU on March 6 and North Dakota State on March 9.

Senior catcher/infielder Jake Killingsworth won player of the game with an impressive stat line of two runs, four RBIs and one grand slam, which ignited the 1,661 fans at Alumni Field.

Senior outfielder/pitcher Justin Williams scored the first run of the evening before the avalanche started. With the bases fully loaded and the crowd on their feet, Killingsworth nailed the ball down the right side of the field for the grand slam.

The Alabama native sent junior outfielder/infielder Gray Rowlett, junior infielder/outfielder Ryan Brome and junior infielder TJ Salvaggio all home for scores.

Southeastern took a commanding 5-0 lead, but the Green Wave had an answer.

Infielder/outfielder Gavin Schulz stepped up to bat with outfielder Teo Banks and outfielder Jackson Linn on first and second base.

Schulz doubled to send his fellow teammates home for Tulane’s first runs of the game. The Green Wave kept chipping away at the lead, but SLU had another burst in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Williams scored another run after fifth-year infielder Shea Thomas singled up the middle; graduate outfielder Christian Garcia also ran home for a score.

Southeastern had a comfortable 8-5 lead over Tulane heading into the ninth inning; however, SLU found themselves in a similar situation just a week ago against the Tigers when they came up short.

This time around, even after Schulz and catcher Colin Tuft hit a pair of home runs, the Green and Gold stood tall and escaped with a victory.

On Saturday, March 16, SLU will start its season series against the Saint Louis Billikens at 11 a.m. at Alumni Field.

Saturday’s game is a doubleheader, with the series concluding on Sunday, March 17, at 1 p.m.

Tune in on ESPN+ to watch the games. As always, visit The Lion’s Roar for more information and coverage on Lions sports.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Troy Allen, Assistant Sports Editor
Troy Allen is a senior mass communication major with a concentration in sports journalism. He joined The Lion’s Roar as a staff reporter in September of 2022 with hopes of contributing to a great program. Troy plans to follow his passion for covering various sports like football, basketball and baseball. On his off days, he loves to hang out with friends and family, watch football and play video games.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Junior SLU guard Allasia Washington contemplates her next move with the ball vs. Nicholls in the Lady Lions season finale at the Pride Roofing University Center. (March 7, 2024 - Hammond)
Lady Lions steamroll Colonels for semifinal berth
Redshirt junior SLU pitcher Brennan Stuprich strides on the mound before delivering a pitch to an NDSU batter. (March 9, 2024 - Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field - Hammond)
Lions’ late heroics deliver series win over Bison
Senior guard/forward Nick Caldwell attempts a free throw vs. Nicholls at the Pride Roofing University Center on Senior Night. (March 7, 2024 - Hammond)
Lions exit Southland Conference Tourney early with double-digit loss to UNO
The Lady Lions huddle together, shouting a mighty Lion Up! before taking the field against Southern Miss on Wednesday night. (March 6, 2024-North Oak Park-Hammond)
Lady Lions pounce on Golden Eagles late to secure 6-2 victory
Graduate SLU pitcher Dalton Aspholm pitched 2.0 innings against LSU on Wednesday night. The Baton Rouge native retired six of seven Tiger batters faced, allowing just one hit and zero runs. (March 6, 2024 - Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field - Hammond)
Southeastern drops heartbreaker to LSU in ninth inning
SLU senior point guard Roscoe Eastmond goes up for contested layup vs. Nicholls on Senior Night at the Pride Roofing University Center. (March 7, 2024 - Hammond)
Senior night celebration cut short following loss to Nicholls

The Lion's Roar
Office of Student Publications
Southeastern Louisiana University, Hammond, LA
(985) 549-3527
© 2024 Student Publications • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

Comments and other submissions are encouraged but are subject to The Lion's Roar Comments and Moderation Policy. All views expressed are those of the author and should not be interpreted as the views of The Lion's Roar, the administration, faculty, staff, or students of Southeastern Louisiana University.
All The Lion's Roar Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *