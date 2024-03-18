The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar

Local artist’s new online business gives Hammond a splash of color

Simone Herlihy, Staff Reporter March 18, 2024
Southeastern+alumna+Elana+Guillory+founded+her+own+business+titled+Elanas+Graphics.
Simone Herlihy
Southeastern alumna Elana Guillory founded her own business titled “Elana’s Graphics.”

Southeastern alumna Elana Guillory started a business called “Elana’s Graphics” which has quickly gained popularity in the Hammond area. Guillory’s business sells a variety of sustainable, locally-based merchandise, including t-shirts, hats and tote bags with a focus on the Hammond and Ponchatoula area. “Elana’s Graphics” is a recent venture that takes inspiration from the community and has many aspirations for the future. 

Guillory is a Ponchatoula native who believes she has always had a love for art. This love for art grew from regular art lessons with her father and sister and has since impacted her life in many ways, including “Elana’s Graphics.”

Furthering her education, Guillory started at Southeastern with the mindset of majoring in psychology. After taking one drawing class, Guillory realized how fulfilling art was and decided to switch her major to visual arts with a concentration in graphic design. Guillory graduated in May 2023 with this degree. 

“I guess you could say I was born to be an artist, everything started to align when I made that choice,” she said.

Throughout her college career, Guillory worked at The Lion’s Roar and became the Le Souvenir editor-in-chief. This position allowed her to practice graphic design and gave her the confidence to take the leap to start “Elana’s Graphics.”

After Guillory’s graduation, she wanted to keep up her design skills while applying for jobs. This consisted of embarking on an Instagram challenge where she would post a new piece of media every day on social media and learn new Adobe skills to implement into her designs. 

This idea snowballed into Guillory making the original printed tote bags with her own designs, which would soon be highly requested. Guillory was sporting one of her designs when a few people approached her to ask where they could find one. This encouraged Guillory to print more and start selling them to people.

“My entire brain just lit up,” said Guillory, referencing the demand for her products. After a few rounds of production and increasing the amount of product being made, Guillory received a message from Kali Norton to sell her products in front of Norton’s studio on Hammond’s Starry Saturday in November. 

This resulted in Guillory completely selling out of all of her inventory and catapulting her business even further.

Guillory’s merchandise can be purchased in an array of colors which are released intermittently.

Guillory said, “I’ve realized there is a big lack of merchandise that represents southern Louisiana towns that aren’t school or organization-related that are actually stylish and something that I would want to wear.”

Another major factor Guillory contemplated while making her brand was the price point. All of the merchandise can be purchased on her website when in stock and is under $25, an attainable buy for young people. 

Guillory primarily sells her merchandise at different local markets, which are announced on her Instagram. However, there is limited inventory for in-person purchases at The Wooden Grove in Hammond. Elana’s Graphics Facebook page is another great way to find out further details regarding where to purchase merchandise in addition to her email.

Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Simone Herlihy, Staff Reporter
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in Feature
Leann Miller and her mother-in-law aid customers in checking out their merchandise at Bayou Booksellers.
Bubbling with joy, the Millers take over Bayou Booksellers
The Lions Roar Black staff share their experiences
The Lion's Roar Black staff share their experiences
Melissa May, owner of Mel’s Cheesecake, and LeAnne Miller, owner of The Wooden Grove, pose for a photo under The Wooden Grove sign.
Mel's Cheesecake and The Wooden Grove are family owned, Hammond proud
Bailey Milburn, a senior mathematics major and chief justice of SGA, poses in front of the lion statue in friendship circle.
Bailey Milburn steps up to become new SGA chief justice
Dr. Christy Montgomery, the new dean of students, finds shade under the big trees just outside of Pottle Hall.
Montgomery ready to advocate, address student needs as dean of students
SLU Rugby breaks from the trenches against Virginia Military Institute.
SLU Rugby sits atop the South

The Lion's Roar
Office of Student Publications
Southeastern Louisiana University, Hammond, LA
(985) 549-3527
© 2024 Student Publications • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

Comments and other submissions are encouraged but are subject to The Lion's Roar Comments and Moderation Policy. All views expressed are those of the author and should not be interpreted as the views of The Lion's Roar, the administration, faculty, staff, or students of Southeastern Louisiana University.
All The Lion's Roar Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *