The Lion’s Roar Black staff share their experiences

The Lion's RoarFebruary 20, 2024
Kennith Woods

For Black History Month, The Lion’s Roar wanted to recognize its Black staff for their contributions to the publication and their overall academic excellence. Each person was asked a question about their section and their experiences. We thank our Black staff members and we wish everyone a happy Black History Month. 

 

Aaron Madison, Technology Assistant

1.) You lead all things tech-related in The Lion’s Roar. What does it mean for you to lead the newspaper’s technological functions?

Aaron Madison: For me, leading the newspaper’s tech functions means that I’m able to gain useful tech experience while working alongside some very inspirational colleagues.

 

Tamea Madison, Staff Reporter

2.) As a new reporter for The Lion’s Roar, you’re working with four Black editors. How do you feel working in a space led largely by Black peers?

Tamea Madison: I think it’s great to work in an office with a diverse group of leaders. Especially as a freshman, coming into a work environment with people who have experienced some of the same things as me and who are supportive is really inspiring. I can see that they work hard at their jobs, they support others and they make you believe that your work is good and that you can always be better.

 

Samantha Sims, Campus Life Editor

3.) You are among The Lion’s Roar’s four Black editors. How do you feel seeing Black people take such a substantial role in leading SLU’s newspaper?

Samantha Sims: It means a lot to me to have a leadership position in one of Southeastern’s departments, especially Student Publications. We are the bridge between students and information. As a Black American, it’s vital for me to hold leadership positions so I can be an example for other Black girls. When I was younger, I wished I had someone to look up to. Now, I get to be that person for another student of color. 

 

Ian Stewart, Opinions Editor

4.) As the opinions editor, you’ve overseen a litany of politically charged editorials over the past year. How has this experience been for you?

Ian Stewart: It has been a very interesting experience being the opinions editor for The Lion’s Roar. I remember being very nervous about my first opinion story as a reporter, but I quickly grew to enjoy writing them. One thing I have learned and something I try to tell others is that when sharing your opinions, it is better to own it and not sugarcoat your thoughts to appease others who may disagree with your take. 

 

Kennith Woods, News Editor

5.) In the office, you always preach the importance of pushing yourself to be better. How have your fellow Black staff pushed you to be better?

Kennith Woods: The work my Black peers produce for our publication leaves me in awe every day. It makes me very happy to see Black students create incredible work and share profound ideas. Most of all, their compassion, kindness and patience are deeply appreciated, and I try to pass it on each day in the office. When Symiah Dorsey was Editor-in-Chief, she showed me plenty of patience and encouraged me, even if I didn’t always deserve it. I hope by the time I graduate and leave, I’ve had a similar impact on the staff. 

 

Dasyonne Brashear, Le Souvenir Editor-in-Chief

6.) You’ve led the Le Souvenir Yearbook for nearly two years. From your perspective as a Black woman, what legacy do you hope to leave behind when you graduate?

Dasyonne Brashear: As Editor-in-Chief of the Le Souvenir Yearbook, I hope to inspire future African American staff members at Student Publications. As students of color at a predominantly White institution, we already have to work twice as hard to get recognized. By the time I graduate, two yearbooks will be published under my leadership. If my work inspires even one student, I will be proud to know I’ve made an impact.

 

Troy Allen, Staff Reporter

7.) You’re a prolific, highly skilled writer, which led you to be The Lion’s Roar’s 2023 Journalist of the Year nominee. As a Black man, how do you feel being the newspaper’s representative for Journalist of the Year?

Troy Allen: It feels great being the nominee because I got to represent something I feel strongly about, especially as a Black man going to a predominantly White institution. There aren’t many spaces for us to shine in, so the fact I can represent the publication and do something I have a deep passion for feels amazing. Hopefully, this can lead to more Black people representing things they are passionate about, no matter the odds against them.
About the Contributor
Kennith Woods, News Editor
Kennith Woods is a sophomore communication major with a concentration in television and multimedia journalism and a creative writing minor. A resident of Prairieville, Kennith is The Lion’s Roar’s newly-minted news editor. His passion for progressive change within our communities is the driving factor behind his educational pursuits, as he wants to use journalism to facilitate vital information to the public and simultaneously serve as a mouthpiece for the people’s needs and concerns.
