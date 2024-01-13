Bailey Milburn steps up to become new SGA chief justice

Bailey Milburn, a senior mathematics major, is hard at work preparing for his upcoming semester as the Student Government Association’s newest chief justice.

After the former chief justice and associate chief justice resigned last semester, SGA had to elect a new candidate.

Milburn has been an SGA senator since May 2022 and said he felt this was his chance to create real change, as well as leave his mark on the organization and Southeastern as a whole.

“When I thought about how SGA should progress past the unfortunate events, I thought my leadership could make SGA excel and get stronger. I also want to promote a very positive atmosphere within SGA,” Milburn said.

He has previously served on numerous committees, including the homecoming and Big Event committees, and is currently serving on the university curriculum committee. Milburn has also served on the election board as an internal affairs chairperson, overseeing appointments of new SGA members and bylaw changes.

“Chief Justice Milburn is one of the hardest working and most considerate people I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with. He has been an integral part of SGA’s operations and I’m so excited for what this semester brings us as a team,” Matt Matthews, the SGA vice president, said.

Currently, Milburn is focused on making changes to the bylaws. He said they are “messy” and could use some “love, work and clarification.” He said he hopes a new, revised set of bylaws will be his legacy for years to come.

His responsibilities this semester include parking appeals and overseeing every candidate running for the Big Three positions, which include the president, vice president and chief justice. He’ll also oversee candidates for senator.

“My vision for the judicial branch is that it is not seen as something to be scared of. We go over parking appeals and several students do get tickets and do get their appeals turned away, but I want to make sure that we are seen in a positive light,” Milburn said.

On top of his role as chief justice, he is a tutor in the math lab throughout the week as well as the vice president of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. In this position, Milburn oversees all of the committees in the fraternity and must succeed the president if he were away.

With these leadership roles and responsibilities he has held, Milburn said he feels he is ready and qualified to take on the challenges of this upcoming semester. He said he is passionate about Southeastern and is committed to bettering himself, his campus and his education.

To anyone interested in joining SGA, Milburn said it is a huge time commitment and you should be passionate about what you are doing as it is an unpaid position. If you have time and passion to spare, then he encourages you to join.

If you are interested, visit SGA’s website to apply, and if you have any questions or concerns for the new chief justice, you can contact him via email.