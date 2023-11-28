SGA discusses chief justice resignation, safety and more at senate meeting

During its senate meeting on the Monday before Thanksgiving break, the Student Government Association (SGA) discussed Chief Justice Aaliyah Muhammad’s resignation, which came after the internal affairs committee discussed charges against her.

Vice President Matt Matthews led the meeting and touched on Muhammad’s impending impeachment and subsequent resignation. He discussed how two internal affairs meetings took place on the matter and that their ultimate decision was to bring the complaints brought against Muhammad to trial.

“After the first deliberation, a second complaint had been brought up and the internal affairs committee still did vote to bring it to trial. The official charge was sent to Aaliyah and at 8:01 a.m. this morning, Aaliyah did resign as Chief Justice so there is no trial today,” he explained.

Matthews reminded those present at the end of his report to treat Muhammad respectfully and kindly, as she is still a student and a friend despite her resignation from SGA. He added that people make mistakes and their governing documents aren’t very forgiving of those mistakes.

Associate Chief Justice Christian Jones also resigned from office at 2:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21, citing personal aggrievances with SGA.

In a letter provided to The Lion’s Roar, Jones wrote, “Most of the issues that have arisen have not been properly handled by anyone, and no one in the right chain of command cares to do anything regarding these issues…As of right [now], the SGA department is seriously lacking through proper management and our leadership is lowering the morale of SGA.”

SGA President Lacey Johnson forwarded a statement to The Lion’s Roar regarding the situation.

“I cannot control what people may think or say, but I hope everyone understands everything SGA has done has been above board and by the books with the impeachment charges… I will continue to faithfully execute the SGA president’s office and will, to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the SGA Constitution. No matter what, SGA will continue to serve the students and what is best for our student body,” Johnson said.

Moving forward, SGA will be looking for a replacement for chief justice and associate chief justice.

Senators Abigail Cloud and Jade DiMartino shared their experiences sitting through the two hearings involving Muhammad.

Cloud said, “The hearings were very mentally exhausting. They were long and there was a lot of effort and care put into all of the deliberations.”

DiMartino agreed with this sentiment, adding they were on campus until 8 p.m. the nights of the hearings and said it was a big responsibility to be a part of the internal affairs committee meetings.

During the rest of Monday’s senate meeting, Johnson brought up the Celebration of the Lights in her announcements. The event is part of Investiture Week, which will culminate in SLU officially recognizing Dr. William Wainwright as university president.

UPD Chief Michael Beckner was the meeting’s featured guest and he talked to the legislative branch about UPD’s commitment to student safety following the fatal stabbing attack at Louisiana Tech on Monday, Nov. 13 and the fatal shooting of a Northwestern State football player near campus.

He encouraged everyone to take care of their mental health and check in on fellow students, especially those who stay on campus over the holidays.

“One of the biggest things y’all face as young people is mental health issues…If y’all are together, go to the Mane Dish and get something to eat. If you’re in a small room like we have in the residence halls and you’re the only one on campus, it becomes very stressful. If you’re going through issues, your mind will start playing tricks on you,” Beckner said.

He said students should use the anonymous reporting form if they’re concerned or see suspicious activity but don’t want to give their name.

For any more information on what UPD services offer, check out their page on SLU’s website.

SGA concluded its meeting by reminding attendees that it was Transgender Remembrance Day, asking everyone to take a moment to reflect on the many trans people who currently walk among us, along with those who have passed.

Visit SGA’s Instagram or contact Johnson via [email protected] for more information on student government.