Lions conquer the Generals to extend winning streak to six games

Troy Allen, Assistant Sports EditorMarch 20, 2024
Lions players (pictured center – Gray Rowlett, pictured right – TJ Salvaggio) celebrate at home plate following Christian Garcia’s (pictured left) three run homer against LSUA. (Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field – Hammond)

It only took seven innings for the Southeastern Lions (15-6) to defeat the LSU Alexandria Generals (10-14) 17-5 and win their sixth-straight game on Tuesday night at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field.

Throughout the winning streak, the Lions are averaging a staggering 10.5 runs per contest. The 17 runs scored against LSUA marked the second-highest scoring output of the season.

“We got some free passes but didn’t try to force the issue. We had some extra-base hits. I’m glad our guys are showing up and getting ready to play,” Head Coach Bobby Barbier said.

Graduate pitcher Hayden Robb played a great game. He got the start for the Green and Gold and earned his second win of the season (2-0). He allowed one run in his three-inning stint and struck out five General batters.

In the second inning, SLU lit up Hammond, America, with a three-run home run launched by graduate outfielder Christian Garcia. The home run was the Slidell native’s first of the year.

Although LSUA managed to score on a leadoff triple at the top of the third inning, the Green and Gold responded with two runs of their own to take a 5-1 advantage.

In the fourth inning, fifth-year infielder Shea Thomas drove in a run with an RBI double, junior infielder TJ Salvaggio had an RBI and freshman infielder/outfielder/pitcher Peyton Woods smashed a grand slam to add to the six-run surge.

The slam sent junior catcher/infielder Conner O’Neal, junior infielder/outfielder Ryan Brome and Salvaggio all home for scores.

It was Woods’ second homer of the season and the first in his career with the bases fully loaded.

At the bottom of the fifth, O’Neal delivered a double to bring in two runs. Garcia’s triple off the right-center field wall added three more runs, and senior outfielder/pitcher Justin Williams capped it off with an RBI single to left.

The Lions will start Southland Conference play on the road against the Northwestern State Devils on Friday, March 22, at 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s game is the first of a three-game series. On Saturday, March 23, game time starts at 2 p.m., and the series ends on Sunday, March 24, at 1 p.m.

“I want to see us continue to play clean baseball and be ready to compete really hard. We start the conference on the road, so it’s going to be tough, but we’ll be ready,” Barbier said.

Tune in on ESPN+ to watch the games and visit The Lion’s Roar for more information on Lions baseball.
Troy Allen is a senior mass communication major with a concentration in sports journalism.
