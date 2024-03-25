The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

Thirty-ninth Chef’s Evening fosters community and provides scholarships for students

Abigail Fischer, Social Media EditorMarch 25, 2024
Southeastern alumni and donors mingle while trying a variety of foods from restaurants in the Hammond and Northshore area.

At the Southeastern Foundation’s 39th Chef’s Evening on Sunday, March 24, donors and alumni enjoyed a night of food, raffles, a silent auction and a scholarship paddle raise. The annual fundraiser funds university scholarships and academic programs.

SLU President Dr. William Wainwright shared his goals for the evening and what he looked forward to as the event unfolded.

“Tonight is about giving back to the students. We have alumni from all over the Northshore and beyond visiting us tonight,”  Wainwright said. “We look forward to continuing to build relationships and making sure we know as many supporters of our mission as possible, as well as watching our students excel in this environment. This is an incredible networking opportunity for them.”

Southeastern Foundation board member and alumna Marcia Galatas said she believes giving back to your alma mater is important. Galatas draws a strong connection between where she is now and where she started at SLU. Now, Galatas and her husband each give back to the university through their own endowment scholarships.

Students and organizations are encouraged to volunteer each year. Volunteers help out in various roles, including greeting, raffling and serving.

Fraternity members from Delta Tau Delta have served at Chef’s Evening since its inception.

Delt senior supply chain and business administration major Peyton Kennedy shared why he and his brothers participate every year.

“We like to support the university and many of our students will receive scholarships from tonight. We always enjoy helping, and the event is always fun. It’s also an opportunity to practice public speaking and networking,” Kennedy explained. 

Kennedy encouraged everyone interested in participating in the event next year to be on the lookout for information. All volunteers receive ample instructions, free food and the chance to interact with SLU’s diverse network of accomplished alumni.

Southeastern Foundation board member and local restaurateur Jonathan Wong, who graduated from SLU in 2003, has participated in Chef’s Evening for over ten years. He said every year, he looks forward to fostering togetherness and “supporting our great university.” 

Wong’s position on the foundation board allows him to work on scholarships and network on behalf of the university. He also supports Giving Day and plans to renew and improve his matching contributions for the event.

This year, over 30 local restaurants from around Hammond and the South Louisiana area offered small plates of their most popular dishes.

The Cakery, Luma, Le Saigon, Jacmel Inn, Southeastern’s Catering and more provided food at Chef’s Evening, offering everything from small bites and charcuterie to gumbo, shrimp and grits and sweet treats such as bread pudding with toffee sauce and deconstructed cake cups.

Guests were encouraged to vote on their favorite savory and sweet dishes. Local Hammond Asian fusion restaurant Le Saigon won the “Best Savory” award and Tickfaw’s The Cakery won the “Best Sweet” award.

Visit southeastern.edu to learn more about the foundation’s goals, events and opportunities to give back.
