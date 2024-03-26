The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Lion's Roar
The Lion's Roar

Black alumni panel offers post-grad advice

Ian Stewart, Opinions Editor March 26, 2024
Ian Stewart
Some of SLU’s Black students attended the African-American Alumni’s and the Black Student Union’s Candids and Conversations, an event in the Student Union Theater where Black alumni spoke to current students, providing them with advice after graduation.

The Black Student Union and African American Alumni Chapter recently hosted Candids and Conversations in the Student Union Theater. 

The event provided students and soon-to-be graduates with an opportunity to network with Black alumni and take professional headshots. Following the headshots, Director of Career Services Craig Marinello, along with seven Southeastern alums, had a Q&A session to answer students’ questions related to navigating the professional world. The seven alumni came from various fields and backgrounds, ranging from real estate to journalism. 

Former WBRZ journalist and alumna Jessica LeBlanc shared how her time at SLU helped open doors for her in professional journalism. 

“My time at Southeastern definitely helped me to develop alternative ways of communicating with people of different backgrounds and cultures. When I traveled to Europe and studied abroad, I was able to immerse myself into European culture and politics while writing for United Press International. I wouldn’t have gotten that unless I was here at Southeastern and plugged into the communication department,” LeBlanc said.

The panelists shared their personal experiences with finding their place in the world after graduation, applying the skills they learned and reaching out to mentors for guidance. A common piece of advice among the panelists was to get involved in organizations on campus and take advantage of the resources available while they still have access to them. 

Junior business major Alan Hall said he felt the advice encouraging students to use every experience they gain in life as a tool to grow was the most impactful. 

“Taking every lesson that you have and learning from it. Everyone is going to go through stuff, that’s just life, so taking and learning is valuable to keep others going,” Hall explained. 

Commercial property and casualty insurance broker Travis Lewis spoke about the importance of finding a mentor for guidance and listening to their advice. 

“Always take from that particular guidance because it can bridge gaps for you, but more importantly, they bridge those relationships for you,” Lewis said.

Ian Stewart, Opinions Editor
Ian Stewart is a creative writing major and serves as the opinions editor. He has worked on the newspaper staff since the Fall of 2021. Ian is a native of Baton Rouge. He enjoys fiction writing, video games and watching new movies. After graduating, Ian hopes to be a fiction writer.
