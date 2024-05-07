The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar

Public places have become controversial spaces: The state and libraries at odds

Jacob White, Staff ReporterMay 7, 2024
Public+places+have+become+controversial+spaces%3A+The+state+and+libraries+at+odds
Jacob White

Libraries have become a place of heated debate and controversy in the past few years, with many branches nationwide coming under fire for housing material deemed “inappropriate” by some. 

Efforts have been made at the state level to change library policy concerning “inappropriate” material; the Louisiana House and Senate passed legislation last year regulating such items.

Effective August 1 of last year, Louisiana Senate Bill 7 (Act 436) established regulations on minors’ access to material deemed “sexually explicit” and allows parents to adjust their children’s access to library material with the use of a special library card. 

Barry Bradford, director of the Tangipahoa Parish Library, stated that library policy has changed in reaction to Senate Bill 7.

“In compliance with State Law, our library has adopted a policy placing restrictions on juvenile library cards. Before this change, juvenile cards, issued to those 17 and younger, had no restrictions on materials they could check out,” Bradford said.

He clarified that although there have been challenges concerning library materials, the library has not placed full restrictions on displays or books. In all challenges, the Library Board of Control has voted to keep the materials in the location they were originally intended to be in. 

The Louisiana Library Association has shunned Senate Bill 7, stating that it will “cause problems for libraries” and that the bill’s supporters presented disinformation about materials available in local libraries. 

Dayne Sherman, the head of reference and coordinator of user education at the Sims Memorial Library, expressed concern over recent legislation affecting censorship in Louisiana libraries. 

“I see current legislation and future legislation making it difficult not to censor material in any Louisiana library, including academic libraries,” Sherman said. “Book bans will not move Louisiana forward, and book bans are never treated well in American history.” 

According to the American Library Association, 54% of book ban challenges in 2023 occurred in public libraries and 39% in school libraries. Additionally, 5% of challenges occurred in K-12 schools, while 2% occurred in higher education or other institutions.

Louisiana alone saw three attempts to ban books and 24 titles challenged in 2023.

According to KATC, the board of control for the Lafayette Parish Public Libraries System, in March 2024, banned thematic book displays on Women’s History Month, Black History Month and Pride Month.

Book bans have become a hot issue, with many libraries coming under heavy scrutiny over library materials. However, some book bans in the state have been reversed.

St. Tammany Parish’s Library Board of Control, in October 2023, reversed legislation that kept challenged material separate from material openly available to the public, according to the Louisiana Illuminator.

Students interested in learning more about book bans can use the Louisiana State Legislature’s bill search tool for more information on specific bills.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Jacob White
Jacob White, Staff Reporter
Jacob White is an English major and Spanish minor from Addis. He joined The Lion’s Roar in the Spring 2024 semester and will be graduating in the Fall 2024. After graduating, he plans to continue his educational career in graduate school where he hopes to continue studying English and eventually become a professor or work in the publishing industry. Jacob enjoys listening to music, writing, reading and learning new things. He loves to read science fiction, dystopian fiction,  historical fiction, classic literature and contemporary literature.  
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in News
Dr. Eric Summers, vice president of student affairs, addresses the audience at the 45th Annual DSA Awards convocation held Tues., April 23 in the Student Union Ballroom
Students are honored at the 45th Annual DSA Convocation
The graphic the floor plans of two-bedroom apartments found at three of Hammonds major apartment complexes.
Finding your Hammond home away from home
An image of an AED located in the Student Union across from the elevators.
UPD receives grant to provide AEDs around campus
Legislation from the federal government could potentially ban the popular app TikTok from the Apple App Store and Google Play store.
What we know about the possible TikTok ban
The nine films submitted to the Take Your Shot Film Festival will be shown on Thursday, April 25.
First-ever student film festival starts Thursday at SLU
Lynette Mejia (second to left) talking to audience members, during the Book Bans in Louisiana panel discussion, about the rise of book bans in her local community.
Local librarians bash book bans

The Lion's Roar
Office of Student Publications
Southeastern Louisiana University, Hammond, LA
(985) 549-3527
© 2024 Student Publications • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

Comments and other submissions are encouraged but are subject to The Lion's Roar Comments and Moderation Policy. All views expressed are those of the author and should not be interpreted as the views of The Lion's Roar, the administration, faculty, staff, or students of Southeastern Louisiana University.
All The Lion's Roar Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *