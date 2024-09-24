Former athletes inducted into SLU Hall of Fame

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

On Sept. 13, Southeastern Athletics held its annual Hall of Fame banquet presented by North Oaks Health System on the third floor of the Student Union Ballroom to induct the 2024 class.

The class includes Amir Abdur-Rahim (men’s basketball), Chris Laiche (baseball), Kevin Millican (baseball) and Alex Young (track and field).

Abdur-Rahim was a three-time All-Southland Conference performer from 2001-2004. While donning the Green and Gold, the Georgia native averaged 15.4 points per game, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists per game and drilled 194 threes — the second most in SLU basketball history.

His 1,284 total points in his collegiate career rank seventh all-time. After his playing days, he was an assistant coach for Murray State, Georgia Tech, College of Charleston, Texas A&M and Georgia. Currently, Abdur-Rahim is the head coach at Kennesaw State.

Laiche and Milican are both members of SLU’s 1990 All-Decade Team. Laiche set the single-season record for innings pitched with 130.1 and ranks second in program history with 24 career wins.

“I’m shocked and honored. This place was the best four years of my life, and I’ll never forget it. [Southeastern] helped shape me into the man I am today,” Laiche said.

Millican was a two-time All-TAAC performer during his Lion tenure. His batting average of .347 and 26 home runs rank inside the top 10 in school history.

Milican’s senior season totals of 64 games, 85 base hits, 24 doubles, 17 home runs and 63 RBIs rank in the top 10 in SLU single-season history. The Texas Rangers drafted him in the 13th round of the 1994 draft.

After a luxurious baseball career, Millican became the Jefferson Davis District Attorney before his passing in 2021.

Young is only the 23rd track and field athlete to enter the hall of fame and is one of the most decorated student-athletes to wear the Green and Gold.

At the 2016 indoor NCAA National Championships, he won SLU’s first and only Division 1 national championship in weight throw. He’s also one of three four-time All-Americans in school history and holds the top four weight throw performances.

“It’s an honor. I thank God that I was able to find this place on a whim and call it home. I was able to build my life, I found my wife here and I found who I am as a person here. This means the world to me,” Young said.

He won SLC and Louisiana Athlete of the Year and is a two-time SLU Male Athlete of the Year. After winning a long list of awards at Southeastern, Young went on to win four USATF championships and participated in the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

During halftime of SLU’s 28-24 win over Eastern Washington on Sept. 14, the Hall of Fame inductees were presented with plaques for their successful collegiate careers.

The 2024 induction class will bring the Hall of Fame members to 167. Student-athletes must be seven years removed from their last season to qualify for inclusion. You can send nominations to the Associate Athletic Director for Communications, Kemmler Chapple.