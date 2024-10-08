Everything you need to know about SNAP on campus

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Ascension Market, located in Ascension Hall, is now accepting SNAP benefits.

SNAP stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. It is a federal program that provides food assistance to low-income households to help them manage their grocery budgets and afford nutritious food essential for their health and well-being.

Many college students are eligible for a regular SNAP program based on income and other factors. Southeastern started accepting SNAP during the Fall 2024 semester.

Robin Parker, director of marketing and strategic initiatives, said that food insecurity is becoming more prevalent on campuses worldwide.

“Aramark and its partners have started to bring this program to several campus markets to offer students expanded payment solutions for their campus food purchases,” Parker added.

To be eligible for SNAP, students should meet specific requirements such as a certain amount of income, the candidate’s assets, citizenship or immigration status, and job requirements. Some of the requirements include participation in a state or federal work-study program, care for a dependent child under age six, inability to work due to a physical or mental disability, etc.

SNAP could help with food insecurity, additional food expenses, access to nutritious food options and allow students to focus on their school and personal lives rather than basic needs.

To apply for SNAP or get more information, visit the Department of Children and Family Services website.